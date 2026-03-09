New Delhi, March 9: Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu informed the Rajya Sabha today, March 9, that the investigation into the fatal Air India crash of June 2025 is progressing rapidly. Addressing the House during Question Hour, Naidu confirmed that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is in the final stages of its probe and expects to release the official report "very soon", likely within the first anniversary of the tragedy.

Progress on the Air India AI171 Plane Crash Investigation

The crash involved Air India flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which went down shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. The London-Gatwick-bound flight claimed 260 lives, including 241 passengers and crew members.

"The investigation is moving at a very good pace," Naidu stated, emphasising that the ministry has provided all necessary resources to the AAIB. The report is expected to provide definitive answers regarding the cause of the disaster, which initially saw both engines shut down just 32 seconds after departure.

Naidu on West Asia Crisis and Indian Evacuations

The Minister also provided an update on the government’s efforts to assist Indians affected by the escalating conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran. He noted that despite significant airspace closures, approximately 90,000 people have successfully travelled back to India in the last week alone.

To ensure passenger safety, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has:

Held multiple safety review meetings with airlines operating in the region.

Issued strict circulars mandating operations only when "100 percent safety" can be guaranteed.

Coordinated with carriers to secure slots for relief and repatriation flights.

Vision 2047: Expanding India's Aviation Footprint

Looking toward India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, Naidu outlined an ambitious infrastructure roadmap. The government plans to add 50 new airports over the next five years, with a long-term target of reaching 350 airports within the next two decades. "Civil aviation is a priority sector for a developed India," Naidu remarked, noting that India remains the world's fastest-growing aviation market. The expansion will also include the launch of seaplane operations and enhanced helicopter services in hilly and Northeast regions.

Digital Safety and Enforcement

Seeking to address safety concerns, the Minister highlighted the transition from paper-based to digital monitoring. A new "track by tail" program now allows the DGCA to digitally monitor the compliance and safety status of every individual aircraft in real-time. Naidu added that a "double verification" system is now in place, where safety inspections conducted at local levels are reviewed by central headquarters to maintain the highest global standards.

