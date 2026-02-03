PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], February 3: From 26 February to 2 March 2026, Bengaluru will once again become the epicentre of the global woodworking and furniture manufacturing industry as INDIAWOOD 2026 returns to the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC). Organised by NurnbergMesse India, the 26th edition of the biennial event reinforces INDIAWOOD's position as the Global Summit for Woodworking, Furniture Production and Mattress Manufacturing. The event is further supported by EUMABOIS, the European Federation of Woodworking Machinery Manufacturers.

Also Read | 'India-US Trade Deal Details Finalized Soon': Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Confirms US Reciprocal Tariff Reduction, Joint Statement Expected (Watch Video).

Set to be the largest edition in its history, INDIAWOOD 2026 will host over 1,000 brands from more than 50 countries, welcome 90,000+ industry professionals, and span 85,000 sqm of exhibition space, marking a 15% growth over the previous edition. The scale and diversity of participation reflect strong global confidence in India's manufacturing capabilities and align with the country's Viksit Bharat vision, where advanced manufacturing, exports and global integration are key growth drivers.

Commenting on the upcoming edition, Sonia Prashar, Managing Director, NurnbergMesse India, said:"INDIAWOOD 2026 represents the growing confidence, maturity and global ambition of India's woodworking and furniture manufacturing industry. As the largest edition to date, it reinforces India's position as a trusted manufacturing destination and a critical link in the global supply chain. The strong international participation and focus on technology, sustainability and skill development reflect the industry's readiness to scale and compete internationally."

Also Read | Cheque Bounce Case: Rajpal Yadav Directed by Delhi HC to Surrender by February 4, Bench Criticises Actor for Repeated Non-Compliance.

As the India-EU Free Trade Agreement moves forward, hailed by policymakers as the "Mother of All Deals," it augurs well for India's woodworking and furniture sector by enabling greater market access to European markets. The pact is expected to reduce or eliminate tariffs on a large majority of traded goods, boost exports of engineered wood products and components into the EU, and facilitate smoother inflows of advanced machinery and industrial inputs -- creating positive momentum for exports, innovation, and international collaboration, areas where INDIAWOOD continues to play a facilitating role.

Manufacturing Trends Shaping the Industry

INDIAWOOD 2026 will spotlight a clear shift towards compact door and fitting systems, enabling higher levels of precision engineering, optimised material usage and seamless integration into modern production environments. Exhibitors will present advanced surface technologies alongside nature-inspired materials including woodgrains, veneers, rattan and fabric-look surfaces, addressing global demand for durability, consistency and design flexibility at scale.

Sustainability remains a core focus, with solutions centred on certified wood, bio-based adhesives, low-emission products and responsible manufacturing practices aligned with international standards. The exhibition will also showcase acoustic and performance-driven interior solutions, catering to the evolving requirements of commercial and institutional applications.

Technology, Automation and Smart Manufacturing

On the technology front, INDIAWOOD 2026 will feature automation-led manufacturing solutions, compact and upgradeable machinery, advanced CNC processing, and digital tools for production planning and integration, reinforcing the industry's transition towards Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing. These technologies are designed to enhance productivity, scalability and operational efficiency while supporting manufacturers in meeting both domestic and international demand.

A strong emphasis on Made-in-India, high-quality manufacturing positions INDIAWOOD as a platform where Indian production capabilities intersect with global technologies, materials and best practices.

Knowledge Exchange and Skill Development

Strengthening the exhibition is Wood+ in Architecture & Design (WAD), a focused one-day conference, featuring curated keynote sessions and panel discussions. Scheduled to take place on 27th February, W+AD will explore the expanding role of wood in architecture, construction and sustainable design, fostering dialogue between manufacturers, architects and designers to align production capabilities with evolving application needs.

At INDIAWOOD, skill development remains a key pillar, with dedicated initiatives focused on enhancing workforce readiness and supporting the industry's transition toward globally competitive manufacturing standards.

Co-located Platform for Mattress & Upholstery Manufacturing

Running concurrently with INDIAWOOD is the India Mattresstech & Upholstery Supplies Expo (IME), India's only dedicated B2B trade fair for mattress and upholstery production. IME brings together over 120 national and international brands, showcasing specialised machinery, materials and production solutions for the rapidly growing sleep and upholstery segment.

Building an Integrated Industry Ecosystem

In 2018, NurnbergMesse India acquired the woodworking portfolio, including INDIAWOOD, marking the transfer of 25 years of industry legacy. Since then, the brand has evolved into a strategic ecosystem, branching into high-growth segments through concurrent platforms such as IME and regional editions including MUMBAIWOOD, KOLKATAWOOD and CHENNAIWOOD. This hub-and-spoke approach aligns with a furniture market projected to reach USD 40 billion by 2030. Today, the INDIAWOOD ecosystem spans the entire value chain, from machinery and manufacturing to surfaces, design and application, strengthened by platforms such as INDEXPLUS, WAD and Surfaces@Work, connecting production with design intent and market demand.

For more information, please visit www.indiawood.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2875897/INDIAWOOD_2026.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)