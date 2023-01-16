New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI/SRV): Indic Center for Psychological Wellness and Holistic Health, a one-stop solution for therapy and psychometric counseling, has shared its plan of expanding nationwide with multiple operational branches. Indic Center will be the first company to establish a specialist clinic across India, beginning with the metropolitan cities. The first two Centers have already been established under this initiative in Delhi NCR.

The market today is flooded with start-ups and apps that promise mental wellness; however, these companies are not owned or promoted by psychologists. The aggregator app is like a marketplace where the process is not systemized or standardized. The clients buy the time of a psychologist and if they have to change the psychologist, the previous communication and data are lost. Unfortunately, most of these brands and apps are looking for valuation gain to generate quick revenue but the holistic wellness of patients is compromised.

Indic Center was launched with the aim to revolutionize the mental health space and ensure the comprehensive welfare of clients. Therapy requires a tailor-fit approach; the same approach cannot be used for every patient. Indic Center gives major focus on physical counselling sessions because observing the way a client speaks, walks, dresses up, and their body language plays a necessary part in the assessment. Specialists at Indic Center take a phy-gital or hybrid approach to counselling and therapy wherein they first meet the patient in person and eventually take the sessions online.

Prof. (Dr) Chavi Bhargava Sharma, CEO and Founder of Indic Center said, "Apps for mental health are not a solution because therapy requires out-of-the-box thinking. We intend to recruit a team of our own who will be available at the Center and online as well. This will help in standardizing the system and ensure no loss of data and communication."

Dr Shiv Narain Kalia, Co-Founder, Indic Center said, "There are 3000 to 4000 registered counsellors in India, which is a huge gap. There are several start-ups with limited knowledge, practice, and experience in counselling and the unfortunate truth is most of them try to make a business out of it and don't provide customized counselling. This is because following old-school methods take time to generate revenue. What sets Indic Center apart is our philanthropic view. We are dedicated to mental health and making a difference and not money"

Indic Center has developed a skill-based test as per the new education policy which comes under Bodhi, the sister concern of Indic Center. The test is a part of the psychometric counselling that the Center offers. It is a copyrighted test based on Gardner's theory of multiple intelligences. The test identifies the core strengths and also the areas the student needs training in and helps students achieve their desired goals through coaching and mentoring them.

Indic Center has been founded by Prof. (Dr) Chavi Bhargava Sharma who is a psychologist with over 30 years of experience. The co-founder, Dr Shiv Narain Kalia is a healthcare and Management professional. The perfect blend of healthcare and management enables Indic Center to understand the space of mental wellness.

Indic Center and its sister concerns - Conversationist- Talking Cures, Bodhi, and The Indian Think tank, are all aimed at mental health, wellness, research and training for Psychological Wellness and Holistic Health. It provides a plethora of services including a children's therapy Center, psychotherapy services, behavioural skills training, counselling, mentorship programs, and a lot more. Psychologists at Indic Center synergize western and ethnic methods of therapy.

With Indic Center, the individual has to simply fill in the details online through their official website and register themselves. Once registered, the individual can select a program under which they require special attention and the services of veteran counsellors.

The process is followed by picking a date and time to book an appointment, having a conversation with the counsellor, and finding a way to holistic well-being. In this way, Indic Center and its sister concerns have transformed many lives and played a pivotal role in bringing the most needed positive essence to their lives.

Indic Center has worked tirelessly, 24x7, round the year for 5 years. The growth attained by it is the result of the sheer will and determination of a team of expert professionals with a mission to facilitate human growth and development. Indic Center has been designed to understand the need for nurturing positive mental health, personal growth, and psychological well-being in the leaders of tomorrow.

To know more, visit - http://www.indiccenter.com/ and contact - +91 92000 09101 or drsnkalia@gmail.com

