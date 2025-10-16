PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16: The spirit of Indian fashion found a new expression at IndieVogues Fashion Week 2025, held at FM Studio in Goregaon, Mumbai. The evening unfolded as a vibrant celebration of contemporary design, independent artistry and collaborative creativity, bringing together some of the country's most promising fashion voices.

The event featured a stellar lineup of designers who showcased their unique perspectives through bold silhouettes, experimental textures, and storytelling craftsmanship. Among them were VASTRA by Mala Munde, DIMORRA Club by Preeti, MAMAL by Dipti Chandra, House of A&M by Ankit & Mohit, Nanmee by Vijay Soni (Jacky), SHIOM Creations by Shivangi, PHOENIX by Soft Rituals, MODAVANTER by Ritu Goel, RJESTY by Riya Jarsaniya and WEB COUTURE by Vaibhav Srivastava. Each collection reflected a blend of individuality and innovation, embodying the evolving language of Indian fashion.

Supporting this showcase of creativity were key partners who helped elevate the production and experience of the show -- MG Mumbai, Bright Outdoor Media, On TV, HC London and Vaura Aromatic Company. Their association underscored the growing relationship between fashion, media and lifestyle brands that share a vision for artistic collaboration.

At the helm of the initiative are the founders - Archana Naik, Baabush Sharma and Nadim Sardar -- whose shared vision has positioned IndieVogues as a space where fashion intersects with storytelling, media and new-age culture. Under the direction of Show Director Sameer Bajaj, the event achieved a balance of glamour and grounded creativity, seamlessly blending technical precision with aesthetic emotion.

What sets IndieVogues Fashion Week apart is its commitment to nurturing emerging talent while curating experiences that speak to both tradition and modernity. Beyond being a runway event, it serves as a platform for dialogue -- between design and identity, commerce and creativity, art and audience.

Looking ahead, IndieVogues is expanding its creative footprint with several exciting ventures on the horizon. Plans are underway for the launch of an IndieVogues Magazine, offering in-depth fashion features and visual storytelling; an IndieVogues Podcast, exploring behind-the-scenes industry narratives; and a Fashion Channel that will bring the latest trends, interviews and cultural conversations to digital audiences.

In addition, the team has announced two major upcoming events -- the IndieVogues Pageant Show and the IndieVogues Fashion Awards, both scheduled later this year. These initiatives aim to recognise excellence across design, modeling, and creative entrepreneurship, further strengthening the ecosystem of India's independent fashion community.

As the lights dimmed on the runway at FM Studio, what remained was a sense of inspiration and purpose. IndieVogues Fashion Week 2025 did more than showcase clothes -- it showcased a movement. One that believes in giving voices to emerging designers, celebrating authenticity, and shaping the next chapter of Indian fashion's story.

