New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): IndiGo said it will operate additional flights from Manipur's capital city Imphal to Kolkata

IndiGo has also waived the rescheduling and cancellation charges on flights during May 4 to May 7.

"In view of the prevailing situation in Manipur, IndiGo will operate two special additional flights from Imphal to Kolkata on May 6, 2023, adding more capacity for travellers flying out from the state," IndiGo said.

Meanwhile, Internet services remain suspended and curfew imposed in violence-affected regions and security forces deployed in the State to avert crisis after clashes began between communities residing in hills and plains districts. This comes after a Scheduled Tribes reservation was demanded by the plains dwellers, who are predominantly Meiteis and are the majority in numbers.

Against those demands, a rally was organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur on Wednesday, which later turned violent.

Several state governments, including those in the country's northeastern part, are working on plans to evacuate their citizens out of the violence-hit Manipur. (ANI)

