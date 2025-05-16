Business News | Indosup Rockets Past Rs150 Cr in Revenue, Eyes Next Leap with IndoShield and IndoAssist

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 16: What started as a modest startup in the construction supply chain just three years ago is now making serious waves. Indosup, the B2B procurement platform co-founded by siblings Ashmit and Akshaj Sharma, has closed FY25 with a stunning Rs150 crore in revenue--marking a nearly 40x growth since its inception.

Also Read | PF Withdrawal via UPI, ATM: EPFO May Allow Instant Withdrawal of Provident Fund Through UPI and ATMs by May-End, Here's What We Know About It.

Founded in 2022, Indosup entered the infrastructure sector with a sharp focus: simplify the fragmented world of construction material procurement. It did so with just Rs4 crore in revenue in its first year. Fast forward to FY24, the company clocked Rs38 crore. But FY25 has been a turning point, as Indosup not only scaled revenue but also unveiled its plans for a broader role in the industry.

Expanding the Vision: IndoShield and IndoAssist

Also Read | Is Arshad Nadeem Playing in Doha Diamond League 2025? Check Details of Pakistan's Olympic Gold-Medallist's Participation in Men’s Javelin Throw Event.

Indosup is now gearing up for an ambitious expansion in FY26 with the introduction of two new business verticals--IndoShield and IndoAssist.

IndoShield, a proprietary line of firefighting accessories, aims to raise the bar for safety products in India's infrastructure ecosystem. Meanwhile, IndoAssist will operate as a full-scale EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) arm, taking Indosup beyond materials into full project execution.

"These new ventures are not just extensions of our business--they are solutions to the growing complexity of infrastructure development in India," said CEO and co-founder Ashmit Sharma. "We're building an ecosystem where safety, speed, and service are at the core."

Founders in Sync, Focused on Impact

The synergy between the Sharma brothers has played a pivotal role in Indosup's success. Ashmit, who leads strategy and external partnerships, brings deep market understanding and foresight, while Akshaj ensures execution on the ground, heading operations and supply chain efficiency.

Their combined approach has helped address some of the industry's most persistent pain points--lack of timely delivery, inconsistent pricing, and the hassle of coordinating with multiple suppliers.

"From day one, we wanted to solve real problems. We didn't just want to sell materials--we wanted to streamline how projects get built," added Akshaj.

The Journey: From Startup to Scaleup

Bootstrapped in its early days, Indosup has quietly evolved into a technology-driven force in infrastructure procurement. The platform now integrates everything from vendor management and logistics to project coordination. Trusted by contractors, developers, and architects across the country, it has positioned itself as more than a vendor--it's a project partner.

What's Next?

With the launch of IndoShield and IndoAssist on the horizon, Indosup is aiming for the Rs400 crore milestone in FY26. The move signals the company's intent to transform from a niche supplier into a full-spectrum infrastructure solutions brand.

"We're just scratching the surface," said Ashmit Sharma. "Our journey so far proves that there's room in this sector for innovation, accountability, and smart execution. We're building something that lasts."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)