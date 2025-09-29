BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 29: Global communications platform Infobip has surpassed 10 billion Rich Communication Services (RCS) business messages, delivered to consumers on its platform, marking a significant leap toward richer, conversational messaging. India has emerged as a key market in this growth, driven by its large base of Android users and the recent expansion of RCS availability on Apple devices, further enabling seamless, interactive messaging experiences.

This milestone highlights the explosive growth of RCS and the transformative effect of Apple's adoption of RCS in late 2024. Since the iOS 18 update, global RCS traffic on Infobip's platform has increased fivefold, with North American message volume soaring, showing a 1,400% increase alone.

Businesses worldwide have embraced RCS to enable highly engaging, two-way customer interactions. Infobip's data reveals a 500% year-on-year growth in RCS usage, with brands leveraging it alongside SMS to deliver personalized customer experiences.

RCS offers the next generation of business messaging: secure, reliable, and interactive--enabling brands to connect with customers via text, images, videos, and files within their native SMS app. Enterprises can take consumers through the entire customer journey from the initial marketing touchpoint through to purchase and support.

Samsung Electronics Mexico adopted RCS as a key channel beyond SMS, demonstrating the impact of advanced messaging across multiple touchpoints. By implementing Infobip's platform, Samsung has shifted from transactional SMS updates to dynamic, real-time engagement over channels like RCS and WhatsApp.

David Vigueras, Marketing Manager at Samsung Electronics Mexico, said: "Digital customer experiences are essential for businesses because they enable a deep understanding of customers and careful tracking of their entire journey, facilitating easier access to offers and services while strengthening communication and lifecycle engagement with end users. We've seen very positive results using channels like WhatsApp and RCS. RCS, in particular, offers a key differentiation. Unlike traditional messaging limits, RCS provides room for creativity, not only in message copy but also through rich media, interactive buttons, and various engagement options. These features let us offer customers multiple call-to-action buttons, all trackable in one place, which is a major advantage."

Craig Selby, RCS Business Unit Director at Infobip, said: "We're witnessing record adoption as RCS becomes the channel of choice for businesses aiming to offer trusted, personalized messaging. Infobip is proud to lead this transformation, and we expect RCS growth to accelerate as more consumers and brands embrace these capabilities."

In the US, Infobip was the first to launch RCS messaging with all major telecom carriers. This breakthrough has empowered US brands to create more personalized and engaging customer journeys, resulting in stronger relationships and increased revenue per message. Infobip is recognized as the RCS Business Messaging Leader by Juniper Research and continues to set the standard for conversational messaging innovation.

