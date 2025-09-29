Bengaluru, September 29: Recently, the Karnataka High Court cited the Manusmriti and Mahatma Gandhi while denying bail to a man accused in a rape case. Notably, the state's top court invoked a verse from the Manusmriti about respecting women and a remark by Mahatma Gandhi while underscoring the need to safeguard women's dignity. As per the details of the case, a 19-year-old Scheduled Tribe woman from Bihar's Banka was allegedly raped in Karnataka in April.

It is reported that the woman's parents are employed at a cardamom estate in Kerala. According to a report in PTI, the woman arrived at Bengaluru's KR Puram railway station at around 1.30 AM from Kerala on April 2. The victim, who was accompanied by her cousin, was heading toward Mahadevapura for a meal when she was allegedly accosted by two men near the station. The prosecution said that the accused restrained the woman's cousin while his accomplice dragged the victim to a nearby spot where he raped her. X vs Government of India: Karnataka High Court Rejects Elon Musk-Led X Corp’s Plea, Upholds Centre’s Authority To Block Social Media Content via Sahyog Portal.

The incident came to light when the survivor cried for help. Hearing her cries, locals intervened and caught the rapist. Later, the police took both accused into custody. The duo were booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. During the hearing, the defence said that the petitioner was falsely implicated.

The defence also said that the petitioner had no direct role in the sexual assault. Countering the defence, the prosecution stated that the petitioner actively enabled the crime by threatening the woman's cousin and preventing his accomplice from resisting. In its ruling of September 4, the Karnataka HC bench of Justice S Rachaiah highlighted the gravity of the incident and the trauma endured by the victim.

While ruling on the bail plea, the judge said, "The act committed by the accused, along with another, will remain as a scar in her life. It would be very difficult for her to overcome the agony she has undergone." While denying bail to the accused, the court a verse from Manusmriti "Yatra naryastu pujyante ramante tatra devata, yatraitaastu na pujyante sarvaastatrafalaah kriyaah", which means that where women are respected, divinity thrives, but where they are dishonoured, all deeds lose value. Mysuru Shocker: Woman Kills Husband, Blames Tiger Attack To Claim Compensation From Karnataka Government.

The high court judge, Justice Rachaiah, also cited Mahatma Gandhi's words, "The day a woman can walk freely on the road at night, that day we can say that India has achieved independence."

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

