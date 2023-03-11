Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 11 (ANI): Infosys on Saturday announced the resignation of President Mohit Joshi. Its rival company, Tech Mahindra, informed that Joshi will join as managing director and chief executive officer of the company from December 20 this year.

According to Infosys' statement, Joshi will be on leave with immediate effect and his last date with the company would be June 9 this year. The board of directors placed on record their deep sense of appreciation for the services rendered by Mohit Joshi and for his contributions to the company.

Meanwhile Tech Mahindra today said Joshi has been appointed as managing director and chief executive officer of the company and key managerial personnel for a period of five years with effect from December 20, 2023. It also said that the company will appoint Mohit Joshi as a director on the board of directors of the company. However, it also said it will be subject to approval by the shareholders of the company.

Businesses of Financial Services and Healthcare/Life Sciences were on Joshi's watch while he was president of Infosys. The president was leading the firm's software business, including global banking platform Finacle.

Joshi who holds an MBA from Delhi University, previously worked with ANZ Grindlays and ABN AMRO in their corporate and investment bank. He passed out from St. Stephen's College and holds a Bachelor's degree in history from the Delhi college.

Infosys is an Indian multinational IT company that provides business consulting, information technology and outsourcing services. The company was founded in Pune and is headquartered in Bengaluru. Infosys is the second-largest Indian IT company, after Tata Consultancy Services, by 2020 revenue figures, and the 602nd largest public company in the world, according to the Forbes Global 2000 ranking.

Infosys has 82 sales and marketing offices and 123 development centres across the world as of March 31, 2018, with major presence in India, the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Middle East and Europe. (ANI)

