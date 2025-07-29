PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has approved the Draft Red Herring Prospectus of Infraprime Logistics Technologies Limited for IPO. The company is going public through an IPO to meet the expenses related to the security deposit for the finance lease of trucks ("Vehicles") and ancillary equipment ("Trailers"), building up the technology infrastructure to support and expand the existing business operations, Meet Working Capital Requirements and cover general corporate purposes related to the Initial Public Offer. The company has plan to issue fresh Issue up to 39,66,400 equity shares, each with a face value of ₹10, in the forthcoming IPO.

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed as the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, while Mas Services Limited will serve as the Registrar to the Issue.

About Infraprime Logistics Technologies Limited:

Infraprime Logistics Technologies Limited (Infraprime, The Company) is a technology-driven logistics solutions provider focused on heavy-duty transport with a strong emphasis on integrating electric vehicles into logistics operations. Catering to industries such as infrastructure, construction, steel, cement, and mining, the company offers end-to-end transportation solutions to streamline supply chain operations efficiently. Operating on an asset-light model.

