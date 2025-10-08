NewsVoir

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 8: Breaking through a pool of over 1,600 top talents across India, JECRC's dynamic team "Social Pixelators" has clinched the First Prize at the prestigious ServiceNow University HackNow - India 2025, organized under the ServiceNow AI Skills Summit with support from Deloitte.

Also Read | Zubeen Garg Death Probe: Assam Police Officer and Late Singer's Cousin Sandipan Garg Arrested by SIT, Total 5 Arrests So Far.

The star team - Priyal Gupta, Saanvi Jain, Aaditya Mittal, and Kartikeya Sharma, all B.Tech CSE, 4th Year students, wowed the judges with their cutting-edge innovation, a "Social Media Engagement Tracker."

This smart platform aggregates real-time brand data from Instagram and Facebook, conducts AI-powered sentiment analysis, and delivers actionable insights, all wrapped in a seamless ServiceNow dashboard.

Also Read | 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' Row: Delhi High Court Summons Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix Over Sameer Wankhede's Defamation Suit Against Aryan Khan's Web Series.

Judged by a global panel including Jayney Howson, SVP - Global Learning & Development, ServiceNow, and senior architects from Deloitte, the JECRC innovators made it to the Top 5 Finalists before being crowned National Winners at the grand finale hosted at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre.

Their victory didn't just earn them iPads, certificates, and thunderous applause, but also nationwide recognition for redefining how tech can serve business intelligence.

University leaders hailed this win as a "powerful reflection of JECRC's hands-on learning ecosystem" - one that constantly bridges classroom knowledge with real-world problem solving and inspires a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Speaking about their journey, the Social Pixelators team credited their success to constant mentorship, relentless teamwork, and the vibrant innovation environment at JECRC University. "Being mentored by industry leaders and competing with India's best minds - this experience was beyond transformative," the team shared.

With this milestone, Jaipur has once again made its mark on India's innovation map, and JECRC University hopes this win will ignite a new wave of creative problem-solvers who code, think, and build for impact.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)