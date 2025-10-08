The Delhi High Court on Wednesday (October 8) issued summons in connection with the defamation case filed by Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and ex-Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chief Sameer Wankhede against the streaming platform Netflix and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's production Red Chillies Entertainment over his portrayal in the series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, directed by Aryan Khan. ‘Sab Has Rahe The’: Raghav Juyal REVEALS Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan’s Reaction to Samay Raina’s ‘Say No to Cruise’ T-Shirt at ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Premiere (Watch Video).

Delhi HC Summons SRK’s Red Chillies and Netflix in ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Defamation Case

The Delhi High Court issued notices to both Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment due to allegations of defamation stemming from the portrayal of him in The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The matter is listed before Justice Purushendra Kumar Kaurav. Wankhede sought an injunction and takedown of defamatory content in the Aryan Khan-directed Netflix show. However, Justice Purushaindra did not grant the injunction. "Let them take the instructions and file a reply. Cannot pass an injunction order in general," the Court said. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for October 30.

In October 2021, Sameer Wankhede, then zonal director of NCB had arrested Aryan Khan in Mumbai under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act during a drug raid at a rave party on the Goa-bound Cordelia Empress cruise ship in Mumbai coast.

Allegations of Defamation

In a scene in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Aryan Khan satirises the 2021 case where he was wrongfully put behind bars for alleged drug consumption. According to the petition, a scene in the show involving a character resembling Wankhede "targets and ridicules" him.

"The defendant No 1 has purposefully and intentionally crafted a character in defamatory content with the sole intent to connect with the plaintiff, making the character's actions, speech and traits strikingly similar to those of the plaintiff. Clearly, this was a conscious and intentional attempt to portray the plaitiff in a negative light, camouflaging their malicious intentions by creating a character that mimicks the plaintiff's persona," Wankhede stated in his suit. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’: Did Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut Take Bold Swipe at Star-Kid’s 2021 Drug Case and Sameer Wankhede? Find Out! (SPOILER ALERT).

About ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’

Aryan Khan's portrayal of the glitzy and enigmatic world of showbiz left both audiences and critics impressed. The series stars Lakhsya, Shahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal and Mona Singh in lead roles. Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Badshah make cameo appearances in the series.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2025 01:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).