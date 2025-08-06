NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 6: To elevate IV-line safety and enable nursing excellence, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), in collaboration with the Infusion Nurses Society (INS) India, has launched the INSPIRE program-- Infusion Nursing Summit for Practice, Innovation, Recognition & Excellence across all INS state and city chapters in India.

The first INSPIRE event, organized in Pune, brought together over 50 nursing leaders and educators from top hospitals across the city. The event focused on advancing infusion therapy standards, promoting a culture of safety, and fostering collaboration among nursing professionals.

Col. Binu Sharma, President of INS India, commending BD India for creating a platform that convenes senior nursing heads said, "Initiatives like INSPIRE are vital for nurturing a safe Infusion therapy culture and empowering upcoming nurses. With a goal to reach over 5,000 nurses across major metros, the INSPIRE program will continue through city-based events and in-hospital training, culminating in a national recognition ceremony at the INS Conference in November 2025."

Atul Grover, Managing Director, BD India/South Asia, said, "The INSPIRE initiative is an effort to transform IV-line care practices through learning and collaboration amongst nursing professionals. Our continued collaboration with INS over the years and now for INSPIRE, underscores the shared commitment to improving clinical standards, fostering professional development, and ensuring the highest levels of patient safety. This is aligned with our purpose of working with like-minded partners to advance the world of health."

The Pune CME featured sessions on needle stick injury prevention, infusion safety, and CRBSI guidelines, followed by a panel discussion titled "Safeguarding Care: A Dual Focus on Patient and Healthcare Worker Safety." Experts from leading healthcare institutions shared real-world insights and strategies to improve safety outcomes.

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and the delivery of care. BD helps customers enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety, and expand access to health care.

