HT Syndication

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 22: Students from Intellipaat School of Technology (IST) recently attended the prestigious Bengaluru Tech Summit, Asia's premier technology and innovation event. The summit, themed "Futurise," brought together global leaders in technology, startups, research, and industry to explore cutting-edge advancements and emerging trends shaping the future of innovation.

Also Read | The 19 Minute 34 Second Viral Video Link: Deepfakes & Legal Risks Explained.

Organized by the Department of Electronics, Information Technology and Biotechnology, Government of Karnataka, the Bengaluru Tech Summit has grown into one of India's largest tech platforms. Over three days, participants navigated through exhibitions, expert sessions, and interactive displays that spanned multiple domains including artificial intelligence, deep tech, biotech, healthtech, semiconductors, and space technology.

As part of their academic and professional development, IST students engaged with industry experts, entrepreneurs, and innovators. The summit offered them a unique opportunity to witness first-hand how leading organisations and startups are leveraging advanced technologies to solve real-world challenges. With thousands of attendees and exhibitors from over 50 countries, the summit provided a vibrant platform for cross-cultural exchange, networking, and knowledge building.

Also Read | Goa Signs MoU With Elon Musk's Starlink To Boost Digital Infrastructure and Satellite Connectivity.

Among the highlights of the event were keynote talks and panel discussions by thought leaders on topics such as AI's role in transforming industries, digital health breakthroughs, future of deep tech ecosystems, and global tech collaborations. These sessions aimed to inspire the next generation of innovators and instilled a deeper understanding of the strategic directions that technology is taking in the coming decade.

IST students were particularly inspired by sessions on AI ethics, automation, semiconductors, and sustainability technologies, areas that align closely with their academic focus on future-ready tech skills.

Participation in events like the Bengaluru Tech Summit reinforces IST's commitment to holistic education that goes beyond the classroom. By exposing students to global technology trends, real-world innovation ecosystems, and direct interaction with industry leaders, IST aims to cultivate a well-rounded skill set that prepares students for dynamic careers in the digital economy.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)