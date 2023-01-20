Agreement signed between IPA, RIS to set up Centre for Maritime Economy and Connectivity (Image: Twitter/Sarbananda Sonowal)

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): An agreement was signed between the Indian Ports Association (IPA) and Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) for setting up a Centre for Maritime Economy and Connectivity.

The Memorandum was signed in the presence of the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.

Sonowal stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is witnessing great changes, particularly in the infrastructure and policy areas.

"Glad to attend the MOA signing ceremony at New Delhi between Indian Ports Association and Research and Information System for Developing Countries to set up a Centre for Maritime Economy and Connectivity," Sonowal tweeted.

"Led by Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji's Maritime India Vision 2030, the institute will pave way for seamless, cost-effective trade and commerce with our neighbours including the BIMSTEC nations," the tweet added.

Further, Sanjeev Ranjan, Secretary at Ports, Shipping and Waterways complimented the both IPA and RIS teams for the effort put in for setting up the centre.

Ranjan said that the proposed project of Transhipment Port at Galathea bay at Greater Nicobar in Andaman and Nicobar Islands will be the future which will be advantageous for the BIMSTEC Nations, adding India's GatiShakti initiative will go beyond the shores where the neighbouring countries' ports can also derive benefits. (ANI)

