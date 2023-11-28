PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: In a historic moment for Indian cricket, CCS Sports LLP is delighted to announce the launch of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), India's first ever T10 is set to kick off, promising to revolutionize the cricketing landscape in the country. The inaugural edition will get underway from March 2nd - March 9th, 2024. This unique initiative, that will feature 19 high-octane matches in Mumbai is a movement aimed at discovering, nurturing, and propelling cricketers from grassroots levels onto the international stage.

The ISPL-T10's primary mission is to unite the finest local cricket talent in India, providing a comprehensive platform for players to showcase their skills and establish themselves as future cricketing superstars. With a vision to transcend boundaries and become an international platform, ISPL-T10 brings the raw energy and talent of street cricket onto the grand stage of stadiums.

The Indian Street Premier League will feature six teams, each owned by franchises representing Mumbai (Maharashtra), Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Kolkata (West Bengal), and Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir). These matches will be conducted within full-fledged stadiums, adding to the flair and grandeur for players and fans.

The league is spearheaded by a distinguished core committee featuring Adv. Ashish Shelar and Amol Kale. The Chief Mentor for the league is none other than cricketing legend Ravi Shastri, adding unparalleled expertise to the event. The selection committee includes Pravin Ambre and Jatin Paranjape, ensuring a fair and competitive selection process.

ISPL-T10 promises grand opening and closing ceremonies filled with entertainment, adding a touch of cricketing extravaganza to the league. The ceremonies will set the stage for the intense competition that will unfold on the cricket field.

A glamorous and glitzy player auction will set the stage for the league, adding an element of suspense and strategy. Teams will compete to acquire the best talent, setting the tone for thrilling matches and intense competition.

The league will be televised live on a leading sports channel, ensuring widespread coverage across the nation. Cricket enthusiasts can witness the thrill and excitement of the first-ever Tennis Cricket League played in Indian stadiums from the comfort of their homes.

Hon. BCCI Treasurer Ashish Shelar, Core Committee Member of the Indian Street Premier League said" ISPL is not just a tournament; it's a transformative journey for aspiring players. Participants will not only compete in a dynamic T10 format but will also receive invaluable coaching tips and advice from seasoned Ranji Trophy players. This mentorship opportunity aims to elevate the skills and understanding of the game among the players, creating a pathway for their future success in the world of cricket."

Hon. Mumbai Cricket Association President Amol Kale, Core Committee Member of Indian Street Premier League, "The ISPL not only brings a dynamic and entertaining cricket format to the forefront but more importantly, it opens the gates for extraordinary talent that often goes unnoticed. It provides a vital platform for those players who dream of playing inside the stadiums, allowing them to showcase their exceptional skills to a wider audience."

Ravi Shastri, Chief Mentor, Indian Street Premier League said, "The ISPL will offer the cricketing dreams of many a chance to flourish on a big stage. I commend the organizers for their vision and commitment to nurturing grassroots talent, and I look forward to witnessing the success stories that will undoubtedly emerge from this exciting venture."

CCS Sports LLP is a pioneering sports management company committed to bringing innovative and inclusive sporting experiences to enthusiasts across the nation. The Indian Street Premier League is a testament to CCS Sports LLP's dedication to nurturing grassroots talent and providing a platform for aspiring cricketers to shine.

