New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): In a bid to ensure clean and fair elections, the Directorate of Income Tax (Investigation), Delhi, has taken proactive measures by setting up a 24X7 Control Room and launching a toll-free mobile number for the General Elections to Lok Sabha, 2024.

According to a press release, this initiative aims to curb the influence of black money in elections and monitor suspicious movements of cash, bullion, and other valuables within the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi during the Model Code of Conduct period.

Under its commitment to assist the Election Commission of India, the Income Tax Department encourages residents to actively contribute to maintaining the integrity of the electoral process.

To facilitate this objective, the Directorate of Income Tax (Investigation), Delhi, has established a 24-hour Control Room at Civic Centre, New Delhi.

Additionally, a toll-free mobile number (9868168682) has been launched, enabling individuals to provide information regarding any suspicious activities related to the distribution or movement of unaccounted cash, bullion, or valuables in connection with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Control Room, located at Room No. 17, Ground Floor, C- Block, Civic Centre, New Delhi - 110002, will operate throughout the duration of the Model Code of Conduct in Delhi.

Residents can contact the toll-free number (1800112300) or the designated landline numbers (011-23232312/31/67/76) to report any relevant information anonymously.

It is emphasized that callers need not disclose personal details, as the priority lies in receiving credible and actionable information to maintain the integrity of the electoral process.

The anonymity of informants will be strictly maintained, ensuring confidentiality and protecting individuals who provide valuable insights.

The Income Tax Department urges citizens to play an active role in upholding the principles of free and fair elections by sharing relevant information with the Directorate.

By collaborating with the authorities and reporting any suspicious activities, residents can contribute to creating a transparent electoral environment in the NCT of Delhi. (ANI)

