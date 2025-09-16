PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 16: izmomicro (www.izmomicro.com), a division of izmo Ltd., today announced a major breakthrough in high-performance motor control technology with the launch of its latest in-house innovation designed for demanding industrial, electric vehicle, and next-generation energy applications.

The company has developed a Galvanic Isolated Hex Bridge Inverter with integrated controller and drivers for three-phase Servo/BLDC motors, capable of delivering 100 amps of continuous current at 48 VDC while ensuring galvanic isolation for safety and reliability. Built as a BLDC motor controller, the product addresses the need for compact, high-efficiency, and high-safety motor control solutions in industrial automation, robotics, EVs, aerospace, and defense.

This highly complex system integrates power electronics, isolation technology, and advanced motor control logic into a single solution. It required precise design across multiple domains, including thermal stability, EMI suppression, current handling, and safety engineering. The inverter has already been shipped to a major public sector manufacturer, validating its performance in real-world, mission-critical applications.

"This motor controller is an important milestone for izmomicro, bringing together our expertise in power electronics, systems design, and advanced manufacturing," said Sanjay Soni, Managing Director of izmo Ltd. "It is technologies like these that will power India's rapidly expanding industrial and EV ecosystem. By delivering this product entirely in-house, we are not only demonstrating advanced design capability but also India's growing strength in developing globally competitive solutions."

izmomicro is rapidly establishing itself as a leading R&D center for advanced semiconductor packaging and system design, with several major design wins already accomplished. Building on this momentum, the company is now focused on leveraging its design expertise for high-volume production in industries such as automotive, automation, and energy -- and is looking to expand its manufacturing capacity to meet rising demand.

The global power electronics market is expected to surpass USD 40 billion by 2030, driven by the acceleration of electric vehicles, renewable energy, and automation. In India, the EV sector alone is forecast to grow at a 49% CAGR between 2023 and 2030, with motor controllers as one of the most critical enabling technologies. Solutions like izmomicro's new inverter will be key in delivering the efficiency, reliability, and safety required for this transformation.

izmomicro, a division of publicly listed izmo Ltd., is India's first specialist in silicon photonics packaging and advanced semiconductor system integration. With a state-of-the-art Class 1000 Cleanroom facility in Bengaluru, the company provides design, packaging, and assembly solutions for high-performance computing, telecommunications, AI infrastructure, aerospace, green energy, and power electronics. By combining deep expertise with global partnerships, izmomicro drives innovation in next-generation semiconductor technologies while supporting India's Make in India initiative.

