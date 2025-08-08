PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 8: izmostock, a division of izmo Limited, today announced the launch of its completely redesigned global portal at www.izmostock.com, reaffirming its position as the world's largest and most trusted source of studio-quality automotive images. The World's Largest Automotive Image Repository Gets a Powerful New Platform in a $10 Billion Market

As the global stock image market accelerates toward a projected USD 10.3 billion by 2032, the automotive sector has emerged as one of its fastest-growing and most resilient verticals. Fueled by the digital transformation of automotive retail, this high-growth niche demands professional, product-correct images that AI simply cannot replicate.

"For over two decades, izmostock has set the gold standard for vehicle imagery," said Tej Soni, CEO of izmocars. "With this new portal, we're making it faster and easier than ever for businesses to access the visuals they need to build trust, drive engagement, and sell more cars. Our mission remains clear: to deliver real, studio-quality imagery--something generative AI still cannot do accurately or legally."

What's New at izmostock.com

The enhanced platform now offers:

- Streamlined Navigation & Search - Easily locate images by year, make, model, trim, and body style.

- Comprehensive Image Sets - Standardized exterior and interior images for nearly every vehicle on the market--in every OEM color.

- Flat-Rate, Transparent Pricing - Simple licensing with no hidden usage fees.

- Seamless Integration - Full database mapping for leading platforms and APIs.

Trusted by the Global Automotive Ecosystem

Since 2003, izmostock has built a reputation for unmatched image quality and reliability. The platform now powers:

- 4 of the 5 largest global rental car companies

- Top global leasing providers

- Insurance carriers and digital portals

- World's largest auto dealer group

Its vast, ever-growing library of real photography--including ultra-high-resolution images, interactive 360° spins, and animations--meets the legal, compliance, and visual quality standards demanded by today's digital-first automotive businesses.

Why AI Can't Replace Real Studio Imagery

The automotive stock image market is uniquely insulated from the commoditizing effects of generative AI. AI-generated content may be useful in some contexts, but it falls short in automotive retail, where product accuracy, legal compliance, and consumer trust are non-negotiable.

Used and new car listings must feature imagery that matches the exact vehicle configuration--make, model, trim, color, and often even VIN-specific details. AI fails to deliver this level of precision and may even introduce compliance risks when generic or altered images are used in regulated environments.

Moreover, major platforms like Google's Vehicle Ads explicitly prohibit the use of stock or AI-generated photos for used vehicles, demanding authentic, real-world photography. Similarly, state regulations in the U.S. are tightening to prevent misrepresentation in auto listings, placing further importance on trusted visual content.

The Future Is Authentic

With the global automotive e-commerce market projected to grow from USD 100 billion in 2024 to over USD 343 billion by 2032, the need for professional vehicle imagery will only deepen. Digital showrooms, configurators, leasing platforms, and portals all depend on real, compliant visuals to convert buyers and protect brand integrity.

"Consumers don't buy cars based on fantasy images. They buy based on what they see--and trust. That's why authentic, studio-produced images remain irreplaceable," added Tej Soni.

About izmostock

izmostock is the world's largest repository of studio-produced automotive imagery, serving the global automotive ecosystem since 2003. Its comprehensive library of more than 2 million standardized, high-resolution images spans every major make, model, trim, and body style--in every OEM color. Trusted by global portals, rental giants, leasing leaders, insurers, and creative agencies, izmostock empowers automotive commerce with visuals that build trust, engagement, and sales.

izmostock is a division of izmo Limited.

For more information, visit www.izmostock.com | www.izmoltd.com

Media Contact:Marcomm Departmentizmo LimitedEmail: marcomm@izmocars.comwww.izmoltd.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2649862/izmoltd_Logo.jpg

