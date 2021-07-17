Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) organizes the first edition of Tech'Tonic 2021, a 10-day immersive learning boot camp curated for 12th students, B.Tech or BCA aspirants aimed to inculcate the significance of AI, ML & Cybersecurity applications in Industry 4.0.

The workshop will be conducted on weekends, starting from 17th July 2021 and will conclude on 15th August 2021.

The registrations are open for 12th pass / PUC students who aspire to enroll for the B.Tech/BCA programs, with specialization in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning or with specialization in Cybersecurity for the academic year 2021-2022 - a batch of 2021.

Powered by WileyNxt, the Tech'Tonic 2021 will explore industry-first technologies like Python Programming, AI-ML Applications, Cybersecurity & Ethical hacking and provide the audience with a robust foothold on futuristic technologies that would impact the industry in a decade.

"We the faculty at JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) strongly believe that it's very important to place keystone before a student to climb the stairs for their academic success. For the best interest of our students who will be joining the JGI (Jain Group of Institutes) community this year, we are organizing Tech'Tonic 2021. With this L1 Bootcamp, we hope the students can gain in-depth insight on emerging and exponential technologies through webinars, expert talk & real-time case studies & reap the benefits of industry 4.0 before we welcome them to our system. Big thanks to WileyNXT for co-hosting Tech'Tonic 2021, without their participation hosting an academic workshop of this scale would not have been possible," said Dr V Vivek, Program Coordinator (AL&ML) and (Cybersecurity).

Best of Jain's faculties, speakers, and experts have been roped in to stem the arrangements for Tech'Tonic 2021. Carefully planned power-packed weekend sessions, curated conversations with c-suite experts from leading tech companies & a study on real-time case studies are a few key takeaways a student can look at from Tech'Tonic 2021.

Apart from intensive learning, the top 5 candidates will have a chance to win an iPad & 100 performers stand a chance to win Amazon Alexa besides a participation certificate to each candidate. The workshop layout is specifically designed to impart a short preview on course progression and provide them a preparatory manual to navigate through the course itineraries.

Candidates who aspire to join the program and hold a keen interest in understanding the emerging & exponential technologies can register for Tech'Tonic 2021 on https://www.jainuniversity.ac.in/tech-tonic/.

