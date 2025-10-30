PNN

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 30: Jalpak Foods India Pvt. Ltd., one of India's fastest-growing food processing companies, has announced the successful closure of its latest funding round led by renowned investor Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, who has acquired a 4% equity stake in the company, along with equity warrants exercisable over 9 months to increase his stake to 9.9 percent post exercise.

This investment marks Mr. Halwasiya's entry into the food sector, further expanding his diversified portfolio across defense, petrochemicals, consumer goods, and financial services. His participation underscores strong investor confidence in Jalpak'smission to deliver high-quality, affordable, and nutritious food products to Indian consumers. Existing investors: Amit Bhartia, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Florintree, Prime Securities, and Jayant Sinha, also participated in this funding round.

Building India's Next-Generation Food Platform

Jalpak Foods has rapidly established itself as a consumer-focused food innovator through its dairy brands WELHO and SABHO. The company recently upgraded its state-of-the-art dairy processing plant in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, which currently handles 200,000 liters per day and has infrastructure in place to more than double this capacity. The facility is on track to become the largest milk processing unit in the Malwa region, a hub known for premium milk quality.

Jalpak's growth strategy centers on building an integrated network of advanced food processing plants that serve India's top retailers and brands. The company aims to expand its value-added dairy portfolio, establish advanced juice manufacturing capabilities, and partner with leading packaging companies to deliver innovative, sustainable, and cost-effective solutions.

Mr. Sunil Sood, Chairperson, Jalpak Foods, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Aditya Halwasiya to our investor family. With backing from India's most visionary investors, Jalpak is now fully funded to execute its ambitious growth plans. Aditya's entrepreneurial vision and multi-sector experience will be invaluable as we scale into one of India's leading food processing platforms."

Mr. Aditya Halwasiya added:

"Jalpak is a compelling play on India's growing appetite for nutritious, affordable foods. The company is perfectly positioned to benefit from strong consumer tailwinds -- rising demand for value-added dairy, modern retail expansion, and a national wellness movement. I look forward to supporting Jalpak's management and investor group in realizing this exciting vision."

