Davos [Switzerland], January 21 (ANI): Every nation must integrate artificial intelligence into its core infrastructure to protect and leverage its sovereign data, said NVIDIA President and CEO Jensen Huang. Speaking to BlackRock CEO Laurence Fink at a World Economic Forum session, Huang emphasised that AI has become as essential to national development as traditional utilities like electricity and transport networks. He stated that the technology represents a fundamental shift in how countries manage their natural resources of language and culture.

Huang urged global leaders to take the initiative in this sector. Huang said, "I really believe that every country should get involved to build AI infrastructure, build your own AI, take advantage of your fundamental natural resource, which is your language and culture, develop your AI, continue to refine it, and have your national intelligence be part of your ecosystem." This approach he says ensures that the digital representation of a country's heritage remains under its own control.

He noted that while countries can import AI, the process of training models has become significantly more accessible, allowing for the application of local expertise to create specific, national tools.

The NVIDIA chief executive argued that the current availability of open models makes it feasible for nations to move beyond importing technology. Huang said, "AI is infrastructure, and there's not one country in the world I can't imagine that you need not to have AI as part of your infrastructure because every country has its electricity, you have your roads. You should have AI as part of your infrastructure."

Huang said that the development of domestic AI capabilities allows a country to refine its own national intelligence within its unique ecosystem.

The rapid adoption of these technologies is driven by their accessibility compared to previous software generations. Huang characterized AI as the easiest software to use in history, which explains its status as the fastest-growing technology. He pointed out that the user base reached nearly one billion people in just a few years.

Huang said, "AI is super easy to use. It is the easiest software to use in history, and that's the reason why it's the fastest-growing and most rapidly adopted."

Huang also highlighted the role of cloud computing and specific model developments in this rapid expansion. He cited the progress made by Anthropic in developing Claude as a significant leap for the industry. Huang noted that NVIDIA utilizes these tools internally for coding and reasoning tasks.

Huang said, "Claude is incredible. Anthropic has made a huge progress, a huge leap in developing Claude. We use it all over our company. The coding capability of Claude, its reasoning capability." (ANI)

