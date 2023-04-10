Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): JewelBuzz, a renowned B2B trade media house celebrated 7 years of its buzz with JewelBuzz Iconic Awards on 7th April 2023 at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai. This was the first edition of JewelBuzz Iconic Awards and marked the celebration of JewelBuzz's seven successful years of spreading the buzz in the jewellery industry.

The event which was graced by the stalwarts from the industry, began with the traditional lamp lighting ceremony in the presence of GJC Chairman - Saiyam Mehra, GJC Vice Chairman - Rajesh Rokde, Past Chairman - Ashish Pethe and other dignitaries. This was followed by a grand fashion show and felicitation evening of celebration, entertainment and networking.

The first sequence saw models walking the ramp for Kesar Jewels. Showstopper for the sequence was actress Warina Hussain who looked beautiful in a bridal wear. The second sequence by Laxmi Diamonds saw showstopper actress Amyra Dastur walking the ramp in a gorgeous red gown. The finale sequence was by Shiv Narayan Jewellers and the showstopper was Bollywood diva Malaika Arora who dazzled the ramp in a shimmery golden gown.

JewelBuzz Iconic Awards is a highly anticipated event in the jewellery industry, known for recognizing excellence and innovation in various categories, including jewellery design, craftsmanship, retail and technology. The awards ceremony was attended by esteemed personalities and leaders in the jewellery industry, including designers, manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers and industry influencers.

Speaking at the occasion, Vivek Kabra - Founder & Chairman, JewelBuzz said, "We are thrilled to celebrate seven years of JewelBuzz with our esteemed partners and friends in the jewellery industry. JewelBuzz Iconic Awards is a platform to honour and recognize the exceptional talent and creativity of the jewellery industry. We are excited to bring together the best minds and experts of the jewellery world for this prestigious event."

Adds Ashika Kabra - MD, JewelBuzz, "This event is not only about acknowledging the achievements of the jewellery industry but also about fostering meaningful connections and collaborations among the jewellery professionals. We are looking forward to make this an annual property recognising, inspiring and celebrating the art of jewellery."

JewelBuzz is known for its commitment to promoting excellence and innovation in the jewellery industry through its online platform, which provides a global marketplace for jewellery businesses, industry news, trends, and insights. The JewelBuzz Iconic Awards is another initiative by JewelBuzz to recognize and honour the remarkable contributions of the jewellery industry and celebrate its achievements.

Winners of JewelBuzz Iconic Awards 2023

- Best Couture Jewellery of the Year - Sanskriti Jewels- Iconic 92.5 Silver Jewellery of the Year - Purple Jewels Pvt. Ltd.- Iconic Bangle, Bracelet of the Year - House of Sparsh Pvt. Ltd.- Iconic Color-gemstone Jewellery of the Year - Sanskriti Jewels- Iconic Creative Chain Jewellery - Swarn Shilp Chain & Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.- Iconic Heritage Jewellery - Emerald Jewel Industry India Ltd.- Iconic Laboratory of the Year - IDT Gemological Laboratories Worldwide- Iconic Jeweller in Men's Jewellery Manufacturer - Ansaa Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. and Avni Jewels- Iconic Luxurious Manufacturer of the Year 2022-2023 - Shiv Narayan Jewellers- Iconic Digital Promotion in Retailers - Jos Alukkas- Social Impact Award (CSR) - Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd.- Iconic Millennial Choice Jewellery of the Year (light weight) - Emerald Jewel Industry India Ltd.- Iconic Platinum Jewellery of the Year - Shine Shilpi Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.- Best CVD Diamond Jewellery of the Year - Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds Limited- Iconic Silver Artefacts - Silver Emporium Pvt. Ltd.- Iconic Statement Jewellery Award - Vijay Exports - Sanskriti Jewels- The Most Innovative Jewellery Design by Designer - Dhanashree Narkhede - IIG - Tia Jewels- Influencer of the Year - Prerna Makharia- Iconic Manufacturer in Bridal Jewellery in Diamonds - P Hirani Exports LLP- Iconic Manufacturer in Bridal Jewellery in Gold - SMR Jewels Pvt. Ltd.- Iconic Manufacturer in Polki, Kundan Jadau - Dassani Brothers - S. K. Seth Jewellers- Women entrepreneur of the Year - Saumyha Sanjjay- Youngest Entrepreneur of the Year - Dr. Chetan Kumar Mehta- Iconic Retailers of South India - PMJ Gems and Jewellers- Iconic Retailers of East India - P C Chandra Jewellers- Iconic Retailers of West India - PNG Jewellers- Iconic Retailers of North India - Khurana Jewellery House- Iconic Retailers of the Year 2022-23 - C. Krishniah Chetty- Lifetime Achievement Award - Bachhraj Bamalwa

The event was a hug hit with the able support of the prime sponsors including Tushar Agarwal - Shiv Narayan Jewellers, Dr Chetan Kumar Mehta - Laxmi Diamonds, Rahul Jain - Kesar Jewellers along with Vivek Kabra & Ashika Kabra - Chairman & Managing Director of JewelBuzz respectively.

The show was presented by Shiv Narayan Jewellers, powered by GJC (Gem and Jewellery Council) & GJS (India Gem and Jewellery Show) and initiated by JewelBuzz. Premium Zirconia Partner - Golay Buchel - GB Brilliance. Logistics Partner - Ambe Xpress Logistics Pvt. Ltd. Supported by S K Seth Jewellers, InForma Markets and Silver Show Of India. Stylist for the event was Jackie Besterwitch and show director was Faheem. The event was curated by Creation House.

JewelBuzz is a leading B2B platform for the Jewellery industry, providing a global marketplace for jewellery businesses with updates about the industry news, trends, and insights. With a mission to spread the buzz JewelBuzz is the most iconic platform for the industry to get access to the most reliable source for information & news.

For more information, please visit - www.jewelbuzz.in.

