New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): India Post has launched its nationwide rollout of Advanced Postal Technology (APT), marking a significant step in the country's digital transformation journey. The initiative, congratulated on social media by Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, is backed by an investment of Rs. 5,800 crore under the IT 2.0 program.

Scindia, in his tweet, described the move as a "historic leap in Bharat's digital journey," highlighting that the platform is fully indigenous and aligned with the government's Digital India and Make in India visions. In his own words, APT is designed to "enable real-time decision making, boost e-commerce reach, cut operational costs through automation, and deliver citizen-first, mobile-ready services anywhere-anytime."

Scindia also emphasized that this initiative is closely tied to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing it as an example of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat in full strength, charting the path for a stronger, self-reliant Digital India."

The rollout of APT is expected to significantly modernize India Post's vast network, making it more agile and competitive in a rapidly evolving logistics and communications landscape.

Earlier this month, India Post announced on social media that, in under three months, it has powered a historic digital shift. The Advanced Postal Technology (APT) has been successfully rolled out across 1.64 lakh+ post offices under IT 2.0.

"Developed entirely in-house by India Post's Centre for Excellence in Postal Technology, this platform is more than just a system upgrade; it's a Made-in-India solution for a more connected, efficient, and responsive postal network," India Post said on social media.

As India Post embraces this technology-driven change, it sets the stage for a new era where postal services are not only about letters and parcels but also about empowering digital connectivity. (ANI)

