Reigning champions Meerut Mavericks and Lucknow Falcons will be locking horns in the fifth match of the ongoing UP T20 2025. While Lucknow Falcons suffered a narrow defeat against Noida Kings in their first outing in the competition, Meerut Mavericks earned a big win in the campaign opener against Kanpur Superstars. Meerut Mavericks had won their first match by a massive 86 runs, after putting a strong total of 225/2, batting first. Madhav Kaushik hit a beautiful 95 not out off just 31 balls. The bowlers too displayed team effort, helping the Rinku Singh-led side dominate at ease. UP T20 League 2025 Opening Ceremony: Tamannaah Bhatia, Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra Add Bollywood Tadka to Uttar Pradesh T20 League Opening Ceremony in Ekana Cricket Stadium (View Pics and Videos).

Lucknow Falcons had a very close outing in their first one against Noida Kings. The side scored 165/8, batting first. Priyam Garg scored a wonderful 73 off 42 balls. In reply, Noida Kings managed 168/8 in 19.5 overs, winning with just a ball remaining to spare. Karn Sharma can be credited largely for winning the close chase, scoring 33 off just 20 balls.

Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons UP T20 2025 Details

Match Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Date Tuesday, August 19 Time 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 3 (Live Telecast) Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons UP T20 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons UP T20 2025 is organized to be played on Tuesday, August 19. The Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons UPT20I 2025 match will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and has a scheduled start time of 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons UP T20 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the UPT20 2025. Fans in India will find viewing options for the Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 3 channel on TV. For Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons live streaming online viewing option, read below. UP T20 League 2025 Schedule: Get Full Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Cricket Fixtures of Uttar Pradesh T20 League Season 3.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons UP T20 2025?

Sony Sports Network has the streaming rights to the Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons UPT20 2025. Fans in India can watch the Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. But for that, fans would require a subscription. Expect a quality game of T20 cricket with two solid teams clashing against each other.

