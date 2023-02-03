Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI/PNN): Jyotsana Haldkar is all set to make her grand debut in the music video "Aa bhi Ja Sanam". The talented actress will be seen paired opposite Sameer Mark in the song and has only good things to say about the experience. Jyotsana shared that she is overwhelmed by the process and feels confident about the project, thanks to the support received from the team.

Moreover, the song will also launch a new actor, Mohd Sharia, who will be seen playing the negative role. Jyotsana expressed her gratitude for being a part of such a fantastic team, consisting of talented directors and actors, who have made her feel comfortable in front of the camera.

In addition to her acting career, Jyotsana is also a renowned video content creator, who has gained millions of followers on social media platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook. With 16k subscribers on her YouTube channel, 5k fans on Facebook, and 1 Million followers on her official Instagram account, Jyotsana is definitely a force to be reckoned with.

In conclusion, Jyotsana Haldkar's debut in the music video "Aa bhi Ja Sanam" is a much-awaited event and her fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing her on-screen. With her talent, confidence, and the support of the team, she is sure to make an impact in the industry.

