The recently-released action film Pathaan, which marked the return of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on the silver screen, is smashing box-office records. The film is having a historic run in the theatres with domestic and overseas box office collections crossing Rs 700 crore in just nine days.Pathaan on its ninth day registered an incredible Rs 15.65 crore nett in India (Rs 15 crore in Hindi and Rs 0.65 crore in all dubbed versions). In nine days, the film has recorded Rs 259.6 crore in overseas territories, while nett collection in India stand at Rs 351 crore, as per trade sources. Pathaan Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone Starrer Mints Rs 667 Crore, Becomes YRF Spy Universe’s Highest Grossing Film.

The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand of War fame. Siddharth has been entrusted by Aditya Chopra to start two franchises of the YRF Spy Universe given his mastery over the action genre. Siddharth is also the only Hindi film director to have delivered five Rs 50 crore net box office days and also five Rs 100 crore worldwide gross box office days with War and Pathaan. Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's Spy Thriller Surpasses Rs 300 Crore Mark in India!.

With this, all films of the YRF's Spy Universe - Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan - are now bonafide blockbusters. Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has been produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.

