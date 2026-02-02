Justin Bieber turned heads at the 2026 Grammy Awards 2026 with a bold stage look and a high-energy performance. The singer took to the stage on Sunday, February 1, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and surprised everyone with his performance. Justin performed his song "Yukon," which was nominated for Best R&B Performance category. For the show, he wore a purple satin boxer shorts that matched his guitar and a pair of black socks flaunting his abs and the many tattoos. Grammys 2026 Winners Complete List: Bad Bunny Makes History With Album of the Year As Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga and Others Shine at Music’s Biggest Night.

This was Justin's first time performing at the Grammys since 2022. This year, he was in the race for four awards. These included Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for SWAG, Best Pop Solo Performance for "Daises," and Best R&B Performance for "Yukon." Earlier in the day, Justin also walked the red carpet hand-in-hand with his wife, Hailey Bieber. The couple wore matching black outfits. Justin chose an oversized black Balenciaga suit with black shoes. He kept his look simple with a big Lorraine Schwartz necklace and his nose ring. Grammys 2026: Chappell Roan Pushes Red Carpet Boundaries at Grammys Awards With Sheer Mugler Look (View Post)

Hailey Bieber Stuns in Alaia

Hailey wore a strapless black sheer dress by Alaia. The dress had a small train and showed her pointed black shoes. She also wore jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz, including a diamond necklace, earrings, and a ring. Her hair was in a slick bun, and her makeup was soft with a dark red lip. The last time Justin and Hailey appeared together at the Grammys was in 2022. The 2026 Grammy Awards are being shown live on CBS and are also streaming on Paramount+.