NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 26: India's leading tiles and bathware manufacturer Kajaria has unveiled its latest television commercial under the tagline 'Log Toh Poochenge Hi', starring Indian cinema's superstar Ranveer Singh and pan-India star Rashmika Mandanna. The new brand film is already generating strong attention, further amplifying the campaign's growing popularity among consumers and design enthusiasts alike.

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Built on the insight that thoughtfully designed homes naturally attract admiration, the commercial positions superior tiles and bathware as effortless conversation starters. The film features Ranveer Singh and Rashmika Mandanna as an accomplished Army couple hosting a senior Brigadier and his wife at their picturesque hillside home. Through understated moments of appreciation -- from outdoor pathways and elegant living spaces to refined kitchen finishes and Kerovit bath fittings -- the narrative subtly highlights Kajaria's design excellence.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=lidmgWzL2yk

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Blending warmth, pride, humour and relatability, the TVC concludes with a powerful message: when you choose Kajaria Tiles and Kerovit bathware, appreciation is inevitable -- because "Log Toh Poochenge Hi".

Conceptualized as a high-visibility brand push, the campaign continues Kajaria's strategy of combining celebrity-led storytelling with sharp consumer insight to reinforce aspiration, recall and product credibility across India's rapidly preimmunizing housing market. By seamlessly integrating both tiles and bathware within one cohesive narrative, the film further strengthens Kajaria's positioning as a comprehensive premium home solutions brand.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Chetan Kajaria, Vice Chairman at Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. said, "At Kajaria, we are constantly evolving to stay aligned with the aspirations of modern Indian consumers. Bringing Rashmika Mandanna on board alongside Ranveer Singh reflects our commitment to building a strong cultural connect with homeowners across regions, We look forward to leveraging this powerful partnership to further strengthen our engagement with customers and inspire beautiful living spaces across the country."

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Rishi Kajaria, Managing Director at Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. said, "With 'Log Toh Poochenge Hi,' our objective is to elevate the brand conversation towards emotion and brand ownership while showcasing modern design and uncompromised quality. Today's consumers see their homes as an expression of identity, and Kajaria's tiles and Kerovit bathware play a central role in enabling that aspiration. Bringing Indian cinema's force Ranveer Singh and Rashmika Mandanna together in a relatable, story-led narrative allows us to strengthen Kajaria's positioning as a complete premium home solutions brand while expanding our reach across every corner of the country, especially in the southern markets."

Ranveer Singh added: "What I love about this campaign is how relatable the insight is -- when you build a home with care and great design, it naturally becomes special. The film showcases that pride in a very fun, slice-of-life way. Shooting this with Rashmika was great, and I think audiences will really enjoy how the campaign put smiles on faces."

Rashmika Mandanna said, "This phase of life makes the idea of 'home' feel even more special to me, which is why this film felt very close to my heart. It beautifully captures how a home isn't just about how it looks, but how it reflects your journey and the life you're building together. The story has a lovely warmth to it, and shooting it with Ranveer brought such fun and easy chemistry that I think audiences will truly feel on screen."

The TVC is being rolled out across television and digital platforms, supported by outdoor, print and cinema amplification. Kajaria expects the campaign to further strengthen brand salience in the premium category while driving cross-category adoption between tiles and bathware as it scales its integrated home solutions strategy.

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