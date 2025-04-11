VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 11: Kalamos Publishing proudly announces the release of the highly anticipated Urban Chronicles series by acclaimed author Nita Bajoria. This captivating collection of graphic short stories, blending imaginative storytelling with evocative illustrations, was officially launched on January 15, 2025, at The Creative Arts in Kolkata.

Also Read | 'The Amateur' Movie Review: Couple Cool Moments Aside, Rami Malek's Revenge Thriller Is Held Back by Its Clunky Storytelling (LatestLY Exclusive).

The launch event brought together an esteemed gathering of literary figures, artists, and thought leaders, making for an evening filled with insightful discussions, celebrations, and reflections on the evolving landscape of urban storytelling.

Highlights of the Launch Event

Also Read | 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Reboot: Amar Upadhyay Aka Mihir Virani Shares Major Update About Ektaa Kapoor's Iconic TV Show, Says 'Fans Will Hear Something Soon'.

The event featured prominent personalities:

* Alokananda Roy, Dance Educationist and Choreographer, as the Chief Guest, highlighted the role of art in reflecting the complexities of urban life.

* Harsho Mohan Chattoraj, Renowned Graphic Novelist, shared insights on the growing impact of graphic novels in contemporary storytelling.

* Ramanjit Kaur, International Award-winning Theatre Director and Artpreneur, moderated a panel discussion exploring the intersection of art, literature, and public consciousness.

Notable attendees included Namit Bajoria (MD, Kutchina), Pranay Poddar (Honorary Consul, Republic of Kenya), Arunabha Karmakar (Painter), Vidhi Beri (Health and Wellness Coach), and other eminent personalities.

The event commenced with the unveiling of Urban Chronicles 4 and featured an engaging panel discussion on how graphic novels bridge literature and urban culture. Nita Bajoria shared her creative process and the inspiration behind the series, emphasizing the power of the graphic novel format in portraying modern urban realities.

About the Series

The Urban Chronicles series is a four-volume anthology of graphic short stories that capture the fragmented yet interconnected realities of city life.

* Urban Chronicles I: Explores life in a metro through three lighthearted yet poignant tales, blending humor and suspense in narratives about quirky relationships and unexpected truths.

* Urban Chronicles II: Focuses on the challenges of modern parenthood, exploring intergenerational relationships and the shifting dynamics of family life.

* Urban Chronicles III: A feel-good exploration of resilience and self-discovery, offering tales of personal growth and heartfelt connections.

* Urban Chronicles IV: The latest installment delves into themes of belonging and displacement, presenting stories that resonate deeply with the universal longing for connection and comfort.

About Urban Chronicles 4

The fourth volume, published by Kalamos and exclusively distributed by Westland Books, features three poignant short stories presented in a graphic novel format. Each narrative examines the intricacies of urban life, exploring themes of identity, relationships, and the human experience within bustling cityscapes.

About Nita Bajoria

Kolkata-based author and graphic novelist Nita Bajoria is celebrated for her emotionally resonant and socially insightful storytelling. Since her debut novel, The Leap (2008), she has authored several acclaimed works, including Casket and Besky, Myra & Her Secret Library, and earlier volumes of the Urban Chronicles series. Her short stories and travelogues have been featured in leading publications like The Times of India and Himalayan Magazine.

Beyond her literary achievements, Bajoria is passionate about fostering a love for reading through her Gift a Library initiative, aimed at underprivileged children.

Critical Acclaim

* "Nita Bajoria's Urban Chronicles IV comprises three stories of very different types. The stories are slice-of-life narratives set in the present and the future." -- Aniruddha Sen Gupta, Author

* "Urban Chronicles IV weaves captivating tales from everyday life with a fantastical twist." -- Praveen Vempadapu, Director, Syenagiri

Availability

The Urban Chronicles series is now available in bookstores and online, exclusively distributed by Westland Books.

For media inquiries, please contact: Kalamos Literary Services LLP Email: info@kalamos.com

Experience the vibrant storytelling of Urban Chronicles -- now available nationwide!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)