New Delhi [India], September 16: Kameleo - Customised Fashion Brand is proud to announce its transformation from Moo Chuu India, ushering in a new era for customers who love colour, creativity, and customisation. What started as an experiment in playful, mix-and-match flip-flops has now grown into a stronger, more reliable brand with full control over quality, production, and customer experience. The colourful soul of Moo Chuu India remains at the heart of Kameleo -- but with new energy, new standards, and a clear vision for the future.

Why the Transition Was Necessary

The shift to Kameleo comes after years of navigating challenges under Moo Chuu India. With overseas production, shipments often arrived late, leaving shelves empty and customers disappointed. Even when stock did reach stores, inconsistent tones and mismatched batches weakened the vibrancy that defined the brand.

At the same time, limited marketing support from the parent company meant that almost every effort to promote the brand in India had to be driven by the local team. These obstacles demonstrated that independence was the sole path forward. Kameleo is therefore not just a new name -- it is a decisive step to deliver reliability, quality, and customer delight at scale.

Redefining Customisation and Quality

Kameleo - Customised Fashion Brand now ensures that customisation goes hand in hand with consistency. Shoppers can design their flip-flops in real time by selecting soles and straps, creating combinations that reflect their imagination. The experience is quick, personal, and engaging.

To make this possible, the brand has invested in superior materials, streamlined production, and larger capacity. This guarantees no stockouts, no mismatched tones, and no delays. Every customer gets exactly what they envisioned -- a promise that sets Kameleo apart from its earlier journey as Moo Chuu India.

Growth Plans in India and Beyond

Kameleo's ambitions extend far beyond the present. New stores are set to open in Goa and Bangalore, with a roadmap to expand to 50 outlets across India by 2026. The brand will also showcase its unique blend of colour and precision at fashion weeks and expos across the country.

The product line is expanding too. September will see the launch of Kameleo's first tote bag, designed with the same playful spirit as its flip-flops but priced for accessibility. This marks the brand's entry into new categories, evolving into a full customised fashion brand.

International growth is also on the horizon. With ongoing discussions in South Africa, the Middle East, and Vietnam, Kameleo aims to establish a presence in at least two international markets by the end of 2026.

Kameleo is both a continuation and a reinvention. It keeps the colours, joy, and creativity that defined Moo Chuu India, while building on a stronger backbone of independence, consistency, and quality. This is not just a rebrand -- it is the beginning of a colourful new chapter for fashion in India and beyond.

For more information, please visit the website at http://www.kameleo.in/

