Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI/Mediawire): Kangana Ranaut's fearless reality show 'Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel' that streams on MX Player and ALTBalaji is finally out. The show has rocked the masses with its unique concept. Content Czarina Ekta R Kapoor has bought a trendsetter show of this generation that the audience has never seen before. This is evident by the fact that it has successfully reached 15 MN views within 48 hours of its release.

'Lock Upp' is a one-of-its-kind show, with the 16 most controversial celebrities locked in jail together with basic amenities. Ever since it has come live on February 27, audiences are sharing their love for the show. The celebrities, their personalities and the controversies attached to them are something the audience just cannot resist watching. As the host, Kangana Ranaut in her fearless and rough avatar heats up the atmosphere. The internet seems to have kept the show 'ON' from the time it released. The show has created its first milestone being the very first of its kind on digital. Just over 48 hours since its launch, the show has made its place in the heart of the audience and has started trending high on its views.

Also Read | Best Pistachio Recipes: From Watergate Salad to Honey Pistachio Ice-Cream, 5 Dishes That Are Just Yummylicious.

The fiery host of the show, Kangana Ranaut shares, "I am overwhelmed with the response the show has received. It's a different show with a unique concept and I am very glad to see the viewers are pouring in all the love."

Karan Bedi, CEO - MX Media said, "We have always brought our consumers unique content across genres, and co-creating a homegrown format like Lock Upp with ALTBalaji was yet another step in that direction. Its phenomenal performance in the last 2 days is testimony to the power of MXs scale, Lock Up's unique format, the exciting line-up of contestants and having the daring KanganaRanaut as its host."

Also Read | Luton Town vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2021-22 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch Live Telecast of Football Match TV & Score Updates in IST?.

Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Swami Chakrapani, Siddharth Sharma, Anjali Arora, Babita Phogat, Shivam Sharma, Sara Khan, Payal Rohatgi, Tehseen Poonawalla and Saisha Shinde are currently locked up in this badass jail. The audiences have just encountered the thrill it has bought with it, which is quite visible with the views that the show is getting after its release.

MX Player and ALTBalaji have live-streamed Lock Upp 24x7 on their respective platforms and allow audiences to interact directly with the contestants. Stay tuned to MX Player and ALTBalaji for more updates on the show.

Lock Upp started streaming live on MX Player and ALTBalaji from February 27, 2022.

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)