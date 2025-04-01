VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 1: KARAM Safety, a global leader in personal protective equipment (PPE) and fall protection solutions, has been awarded the prestigious Merit category by the British Safety Council's International Safety Awards. This recognition highlights KARAM Safety's commitment to excellence in health, safety, and wellbeing management.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Hemant Sapra, President, Global Sales and Marketing, KARAM Safety said, "At KARAM, safety is at the core of everything we do. This recognition by the British Safety Council reinforces our commitment to creating safer workplaces through high-quality protective solutions and rigorous safety standards. We remain dedicated to innovation and excellence in occupational safety."

The International Safety Awards received 874 applications from organizations across various industries worldwide, demonstrating the significance and high standards associated with this recognition. KARAM Safety's achievement reflects its unwavering focus on workplace safety and its dedication to setting benchmarks in the occupational safety industry.

Founded in 1998, KARAM Safety has established itself as a trusted name in industrial safety, offering a comprehensive range of PPE, and fall protection equipment, along with safety training. With a strong emphasis on innovation and quality, the company continues to safeguard workers across diverse sectors, ensuring compliance with global safety standards.

KARAM Safety's continuous efforts in safety management and product innovation underscore its mission to protect the lives of millions of workers working in the industrial environment across the globe. The company remains committed to advancing safety standards and empowering organizations with the right protective solutions.

About KARAM Safety

KARAM Safety is a leading global occupational safety brand with a vast portfolio of over 3500 certified products conforming to multiple national and international standards and export their safety solutions to over 100 nations. The company has a team of 4200 professionals who have been relentlessly developing, testing, and evaluating products, earning KARAM Safety a reputation as one of the finest global companies that provide world-class personal protective equipment (PPE), fall protection solutions and fixed-line systems. KARAM Safety is a responsible brand that values empowering people, uplifting society and enriching the environment.

