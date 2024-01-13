Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 13 (ANI): A high-level delegation led by Karnataka Heavy and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil will on Sunday leave to attend the "World Economic Forum-2024" Annual Meet scheduled to be held in Davos, Switzerland from January 15 to 19.

This delegation having "Innovation Will Impact" as its theme comprises Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister LK Athiq, Secretary ITBT Ekarup Kaur, Principal Secretary Department of Commerce & Industry Dr. S Selvakumar, Commissioner of Commerce & Industries Gunjan Krishna and CEO of Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) Mahesh among others, as per an official release.

MB Patil on Saturday said that during the meeting, we will draw the attention of businessmen from the world over to the Karnataka government's business-friendly policies, evolved ecosystem, potential areas for investment, availability of human resources, priority to imbibe skills among students, and efficient single window system.

"The government aims to develop Karnataka as the leading manufacturing hub in Asia. In addition, we are focussing on areas such as semiconductors, electric automotive, space and defence, clean energy, research and development and artificial intelligence. Keeping this in mind, we aim to attract more investment and to achieve collaborations" he added, as per the release.

The World Economic Forum is an international non-governmental organisation for public-private sector collaboration based in Cologny, Switzerland.

The 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum will provide space to focus on the fundamental principles driving trust, including transparency, consistency and accountability, as per the forum's official website.

This annual meeting will welcome over 100 governments, all major international organisations, 1000 forum's partners, as well as civil society leaders, experts, youth representatives, social entrepreneurs, and news outlets. (ANI)

