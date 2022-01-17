New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI/Oswaal Books): Students appearing for Class 12th from the Karnataka board are eagerly waiting for the syllabus.

Finally, Karnataka PUC 2022 syllabus is here. Students can download the syllabus in PDF format. By keeping the COVID-19 pandemic situation into consideration, the department of Pre-University education in Karnataka has reduced the syllabus. Now, candidates need to prepare for sufficient topics to score well in their exams.

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for 1st ODI vs South Africa: Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Paarl.

Karnataka PUC syllabus 2022:

The Department of Pre-University Government of Karnataka is in charge of the examination, and they have finally released a syllabus for 2022.The syllabus is categorized into different categories, and students from a particular stream can have a look at it and download the syllabus.

Also Read | Korean New Year 2022: Date, History And Everything You Need To Know About Seollal, Korean Lunar New Year.

For the students, it is integral to understand that, undoubtedly, the syllabus has been reduced, but the marking scheme is not different this time. They are not supposed to prepare for 50 marks only if the exam is supposed to be worth 100 marks. Students taking the class 12th examination must prepare thoroughly in all subjects and achieve passing grades.

Also, students who belong to science or commerce backgrounds are feeling fortunate this time because there is no need for them to go through the lengthy chapters anymore.

As per the speculations,

Karnataka 2nd PUC Syllabus 2022: Steps for Downloading

You're probably wondering how you'll be able to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC syllabus 2022.Well, there are some simple steps you need to follow for it. These are as follows:

The first thing you need to do is visit the official website. On the official website, you will see there are different links available for the syllabus PDF.

Check out the PUC class 12th board exam syllabus link.

As soon as you click on the link, there will be a dialogue box that appears asking for the download. Confirm the same and wait for the duration until it gets downloaded on your device.

After the downloading procedure has been completed, you are all set to view the second PUC syllabus and curriculum. Make sure to prepare accordingly so that there will be no trouble at the time of the examination. Students can also plan their exams with Oswaal Karnataka PUC Question Bank Class 12 for Exam 2021-22 where they will get best preparation material for upcoming exams and will also get some benefits like:

* Latest Board Examination Paper with Scheme of Valuation

* Strictly as per the latest syllabus, blueprint & design of the question paper.

* Board-specified typologies of questions for exam success

* Perfect answers with Board Scheme of Valuation

* Hand written Toppers Answers for exam-oriented preparation

* NCERT Textbook Questions fully solved

* Solutions of PUE Textbook Questions

* Previous Years' Board Examination Questions

Here is the recommended link for Karnataka SSLC Question Bank Class 10 for Exam 2021-22, click here https://bit.ly/3qzKPB8

Reasons for introducing a new curriculum for students in the 12th grade:

Several reasons contribute to the fact that there is a need to launch a new syllabus for Karnataka board 2nd PUC. These are as follows:

The COVID-19 situation is affecting students around the world, and there is no clue when the exams will be conducted.

Things are very uncertain now and some students are going through trauma because of the syllabus, which is quite broad.

Due to uncertainty regarding the examination date, students are not able to prepare well.

Some students are taking time to understand the entire syllabus and still have no clue how to start.

Why Karnataka board experts are focusing on students' mental health problems? Read to know more!

FAQ:

How much of the syllabus has been reduced by the department of Pre-University education in Karnataka?

About 30% of the syllabus has been reduced for the academic session 2022. This has happened due to the COVID-19 situation.

Is it possible for me to purchase a syllabus offline?

If you are looking forward to purchasing a syllabus offline, there is no such option available till date. If some publisher comes up with the syllabus by keeping the new PDF in consideration, that is a different scenario.

How can I prepare well for my Karnataka PUC examination?

If you wish to prepare well for your Karnataka PUC examination, class 12, make sure to consider all the important chapters and go through them thoroughly. This will help you to score good marks and also allow you to achieve the grades you have set up in your head.

We hope right now you are aware of the Karnataka PUC syllabus 2022 for the class 12th board examination. Don't worry about anything and download the syllabus now. We hope the best for all our students, and for all the latest updates, you can check our website regularly!

This story is provided by Oswaal Books. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Oswaal Books)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)