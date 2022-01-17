India and South Africa after the riveting Test series face-off in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. The series opener takes place at the Boland Park in Paarl. KL Rahul will lead the Indian team in absence of injured Rohit Sharma. It will be interesting to see what sort of combination team India plays as the ODIs against South Africa sees the return of opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan. There is a chance that India might hand all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer ODI debut as well. India vs South Africa ODI Schedule 2022 for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs SA Fixtures, Live Streaming, Broadcast in India, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

As far as opening combination is concerned, Rahul and Dhawan will open with Virat Kohli at number three. Shreyas Iyer and Surya Kumar Yadav will bat at four and five respectively followed by wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant, who could be used as a floater.

India will have to decide between Iyer and Ravi Ashwin while Yuzvendra Chahal is set to feature as prime spinner. Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the bowling attack. It could be a toss up between Deepak Chahar and Shardul for the third seamer option. IND vs SA 2022: New Look Team India Start Training for Three-Match ODI Series vs South Africa (See Pictures).

India Likely Playing 11 vs SA, 1st ODI

KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer/Ravi Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar/Shardul Thakur.

