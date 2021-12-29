New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI/Bloomingdale): The collaboration between global cybersecurity and data protection leader Kaspersky and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India facilitates the cooperation in areas of common interest such as the fulfilment of the cyber security policies, strengthening protection of India's cyberspace and other relevant initiatives.

CERT-In is the national nodal agency designated under Section 70B of Information Technology (IT) Act 2000 (Amendment 2008) for dealing with cybersecurity incident response, detection and mitigation of cyber security incidents, create awareness and develop cyber security capabilities among its stakeholders, issuing of advisories, guidelines and promoting best practices among Indian cyber community. The Kaspersky and CERT-In collaboration is aimed at helping the agency to understand, identify, and reduce the occurrence of various cyberattacks in the country.

Cyberattacks on banking and financial institutions and enterprises are evolving continuously. Attackers are targeting financial institutions by using advanced and sophisticated techniques for intruding banking IT infrastructures. In order to give a boost to the cybersecurity skills and escalate the cyber maturity of the banking and financial services sector, Kaspersky in association with CERT-In conducted an interactive simulation-based training workshop for government, public, private organizations belonging to the financial sector in India on October 28, 2021 as part of the activities during cyber security awareness month, October 2021. Senior-level officials, decision-makers and managerial level officers from various government, public and private sector organizations in financial sector in India attended the training.

The training was conducted via Kaspersky's Interactive Protection Simulation (KIPS) online platform, a dedicated business simulation game that aims to convey the potential implications of cybersecurity to participants and help them better understand this topic. 135 officials participated in the training workshop.

Dr Sanjay Bahl, Director General, CERT-In said, "CERT-In is observing Cyber Security Awareness Month during October 2021 by organising various activities for the citizens and technical cyber community in India. As part of these activities, CERT-In in collaboration with Kaspersky conducted a simulated interactive training program for addressing the cyber-security skill gap specifically for the financial sector organisations. This training program was aimed towards preparing organisations in detecting and responding to potential cyberattacks targeting the financial sector. An interactive platform which simulates a cyberattack business game helps participants to better understand the nuances regarding Incident Response while gaining knowledge in cyber security as well as to perform effectively as a team."

To which said Genie Sugene Gan, Head of Government Affairs, APAC, Kaspersky, "We are happy to work with CERT-In and address the growing need for cyber threat intelligence in the country, particularly its banking and financial services sector. As a part of our MoU, we are proud to offer our Interactive Protection Simulation (KIPS) program to help their stakeholders and constituent organisations in developing skills and capacity to actively counter cyberthreats."

