Vivo, the Chinese tech giant, is rumoured to launch the Y21T device soon. The company is yet to announce the launch date of the phone. However, tipster Ishan Agarwal has claimed that the launch will take place in the first week of January, most probably on January 3, 2022. Vivo Y21T is said to be a mid-range device powered by a Snapdragon 680 4G SoC. Vivo V23 5G, V23 Pro 5G Specifications & Pricing Tipped Online Ahead of Its Launch.

As per another tipster Abhishek Yadav, the device has reportedly been spotted on the NBTC certification site along with the Vivo V23 5G phone, which is confirmed to be launched on January 5, 2022. Vivo Y21T is said to be available with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Coming to the camera, it is likely to sport a 50MP triple rear camera module and could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the company to reveal a few teasers of Vivo Y21T before its launch.

