Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11: Kaushalya Logistics Limited (KLL) is one of the leading players in logistic support to the cement industry has achieved another milestone by initiating the operations of a Hub depot in Varanasi exclusively for JK Cement, a newly onboarded client. This strategic move, effective from 1st March 2024, signifies a significant expansion for KLL. The Hub depot, strategically positioned to cater to the entire Bihar region, reflects KLL's dedication to bolstering its position in the cement logistics sector while specifically serving JK Cement's customers in Bihar.

Simultaneously, KLL is excited to announce the official confirmation to operate a strategically located depot for Adani Cement in Madhya Pradesh. This valuable partnership with Adani Cement, a new and esteemed client for KLL, is set to commence operations within the next 30-60 days.

Both updates represent significant strides for Kaushalya Logistics Limited (KLL). This development is pivotal in expanding KLL's footprint, highlighting its dedication to delivering top-notch services.

Commenting on recent updates, Uddhav Poddar Managing Director of KLL said, "KLL Kaushalya Logistics Limited (KLL) has reached notable milestones, commencing operations at a new Hub depot in Varanasi exclusively for JK Cement, effective March 1, 2024. This move signifies a significant stride in KLL's commitment to excellence and strategic expansion within the cement logistics sector. Not only does it solidify KLL's position in the industry, but it also establishes the groundwork for mutually beneficial collaborations, propelling the company's growth.

Simultaneously, KLL has achieved a major milestone by securing confirmation to operate an Adani Cement depot in Madhya Pradesh. This accomplishment is particularly significant as Adani stands as the second-largest cement player in India. Securing entry into Adani's operations marks a major milestone for KLL, highlighting the company's agility, reliability, and dedication to sustained growth and success."

