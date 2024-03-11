One of Bollywood's most versatile voices, Mohit Chauhan, celebrates his 58th birthday on March 11, 2024. With his soothing vocals, the iconic musician has captivated the hearts of millions around the country. When Mohit Chauhan takes over the mic, it's impossible not to fall in love with his voice. The musical genius has dozens of hit numbers to his name, including songs like "Tum Se Hi", "Kun Faya Kun", "Sadda Haq", "Dooriyan", "Tum Ho", "Tujhe Bhula Diya", and "Pee Loon", among others. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Attends Mohit Chauhan’s ‘Duur’ Song Launch; Track To Be First Ever India-Mongolia Music Collaboration (Watch Video).

A true music fanatic will have a big list of Mohit Chauhan's tracks in their playlist. On the singer's special day, let us celebrate his unforgettable tunes, which have captivated music lovers' hearts. Here's a glimpse of some of his evergreen tracks, which continue to hold a special place in our playlists.

"Dooriyan" - Love Aaj Kal

This song from Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Love Aaj Kal explains the pain one suffers through separation from his beloved.

"Tum Se Hi" - Jab We Met

This romantic number from Jab We Met stars Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. This beautiful song from Mohit Chauhan beautifully captures the essence of love and has become one of Chauhan's most cherished tracks of all time.

"Kun Faya Kun" - Rockstar

This masterpiece from Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar really needs no introduction. The collaboration between AR Rahman, Mohit Chauhan, and Javed Ali is truly magical, each contributing their unique talents to create a timeless masterpiece. Irshad Kamil's lyrics beautifully compliment the soul-stirring melody that touches our soul.

"Pee Loon" - Once Upon A Time In Mumbai

The song "Pee Loon" from Once Upon A Time In Mumbai featuring Emraan Hashmi and Prachi Desai is another example of Mohit's mastery of romantic numbers. Irshad Kamil, Pritam and Mohit come together to create magic again in this beautiful track that deeply resonates with lovers everywhere.

"Tum Ho" - Rockstar

This timeless masterpiece from Rockstar always feels fresh, no matter how many times we listen to it. The song holds a mix of emotions that are hard to put into words; it's simultaneously calming and heartbreaking. Mohit Chauhan's soothing voice adds incredible depth to the experience.

"Saans" - Jab Tak Hai Jaan

The song "Saans" from Jab Tak Hai Jaan featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif is quite underrated. If Mohit Chauhan's voice wasn't enough to touch your soul, there's Shreya Ghoshal to ensure you're mesmerised!

"Tujhe Bhula Diya" - Anjaana Anjaani

This beautiful track from Ajaana Anjaani, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra, has captivated the hearts of many. The song is sung by Mohit Chauhan, Shekhar Ravjiani, and Shruti Pathak, and the music is by Vishal-Shekhar. Ayalaan Song ‘Suro Suro’: Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh Set Stage on Fire as They Groove to AR Rahman’s Peppy Tune (Watch Lyrical Video).

These were our top picks of Mohit Chauhan's most iconic tracks. As the singer turns a year older today, here's wishing this extraordinary singer a very happy birthday. May his timeless melodies continue to serenade our souls, and may he keep enchanting us with his incomparable voice for years to come.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2024 10:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).