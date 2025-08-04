KEDIA'S LANDMARK near Bad Ke Balaji, Ajmer Road, offers legally approved plots in a serene, well-planned township--inviting families to invest in space, time, and future growth.

PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 4: In the quiet margins of Jaipur's ever-expanding cityscape, a plotted township near Bad Ke Balaji temple, Ajmer Road, is beginning to make a case for itself--not through noise or billboards, but through planning, patience, and location. KEDIA'S LANDMARK, a legally approved, family-friendly layout by Kedia Builders & Colonizers, is not just selling plots. It is selling time--time to think, time to plan, and time to grow.

Also Read | VinFast Plant in Tamil Nadu: Vietnamese EV Company Officially Inaugurates Its Assembly Plant at Thoothukudi City, Plans Phased Investment up to INR 16,000 Crore.

Positioned just off Ajmer Road--one of Jaipur's fastest-developing arteries--and in the shadow of Mahindra World City SEZ, this modest but thoughtfully designed project is quietly earning attention from aspiring homeowners and long-term investors alike.

The Geography of Promise

Also Read | Lionel Messi Sustains Minor Muscle Injury in Right Leg, Confirms Inter Miami.

Ajmer Road, where this development unfolds, is one of the many semi-rural fringes being slowly transformed by Jaipur's urban momentum. It lies adjacent to the Mahindra Special Economic Zone, a corridor poised to define the city's next economic chapter. With the 200-feet Ajmer Road just a short drive away, and the Ring Road within reach, connectivity is not an aspiration--it is a present reality.

What's important here is subtle but significant: the area's inclusion in future-ready infrastructure planning. This is where Jaipur's city planners and market watchers agree--the next five to ten years will tilt westward.

What the Township Offers--and Doesn't

Spread across approximately 14.66 acres, KEDIA'S LANDMARK is not a mega township with manicured golf courses or towering facades. What it offers instead is clarity--clear RERA registration, sanctioned layout, and infrastructure designed to support everyday living.

The township is being developed in three officially registered phases, each with its own RERA registration number and proposed number of plotted units:

- KEDIA'S LANDMARK - RERA No. RAJ/P/2025/3509 - 74 plots

- "LANDMARK" - RERA No. RAJ/P/2025/3798 - 115 plots

- KEDIA'S LANDMARK-III - RERA No. RAJ/P/2025/3986 - 123 plots

These phases collectively represent a methodical and scalable approach to development. Each phase reflects the developer's commitment to transparency, planning, and future-focused growth. Interested buyers can verify all project details at the official Rajasthan RERA portal: rera.rajasthan.gov.in

Within its gated periphery are plotted parcels, thoughtfully interspersed with:

- Underground sewage lines

- Rainwater harvesting provisions

- Street lighting and interlocked roads

- Children's play areas

- Designated seating for elders

There is no pretension here--just a practical vision for a self-sustained, clean, and peaceful neighbourhood. One could say it's not aspirational luxury; it's aspirational simplicity.

Why Plotted Developments Matter in 2025

As the country's urban centres grow denser and vertical, there is a quiet resurgence of interest in plotted developments--particularly among India's middle-income segment, NRIs seeking rooted investments, and even second-home buyers.

What a plot offers is freedom. Not just to build at one's own pace, but to design one's life around one's values. You decide the dimensions of your living room, the position of your tulsi plant, and the rhythm of your construction journey.

In a time of hyper-curated apartment living, this autonomy is both rare and comforting.

The Developer's Story

Kedia Builders is not new to Jaipur's soil. With decades of experience and a varied portfolio, they are considered a dependable, if not flamboyant, player in the city's real estate story. Their strength lies in plotted layouts, legal clarity, and a grassroots understanding of Jaipur's micro-markets.

They have received their share of public scrutiny, like any local developer with scale. But when it comes to approvals, location selection, and delivery of basic infrastructure, they remain a name buyers trust--particularly those who prefer documents over dreams.

Who Should Consider Kedia's Landmark?

The answer is not everyone.

This project is not for those seeking ready-made villas or luxury condominiums. It is for those who dream in stages. For the couple planning their first home. For the retired government employee who wants to move away from the noise. For the cautious investor who understands land's quiet patience.

It is also suited to those who know Jaipur, who recognise that Ajmer Road is not remote; it is emerging. And that today's outskirts are often tomorrow's centrepieces.

A Word on Market Timing

Real estate, like all things of value, is about timing. And Jaipur's western frontier--fueled by SEZ employment, improved transport, and city planning--is nearing an inflection point. Plotted developments along Ajmer Road are no longer speculative; they are considered and calculable.

If trends continue, landowners in this corridor may see long-term appreciation, both in capital and community.

In Conclusion: A Place to Grow Into

KEDIA'S LANDMARK is not a project that demands urgency. It invites reflection. It lets you walk the soil, feel the wind, and ask yourself--not whether you can afford it, but whether it fits your rhythm.

In a city slowly negotiating between heritage and high-rise, projects like this offer something rare: the chance to build, not just buy. To plan with intention, not haste. And to grow with the city, not outside of it.

In the grand arc of Jaipur's real estate future, KEDIA'S LANDMARK, "LANDMARK", and KEDIA'S LANDMARK-III may not be headline projects--but they are very likely to be meaningful footnotes in many personal stories.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)