Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 5: PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya Malleswaram, in collaboration with Tetra Pak, has unveiled a pioneering initiative to establish a model sustainable classroom, demonstrating the potential of recycling in everyday life

As part of this initiative, PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya Malleswaram has created a newly refurbished classroom featuring 25 sets of desks, cupboards, blackboards, and other essential furniture, all crafted from recycled beverage cartons, like the ones made using Tetra Pak's packaging material. This project exemplifies how sustainable practices can be seamlessly integrated into education while promoting environmental responsibility.

Shri Anil Kumar, Principal, PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Malleswaram, shared the school's excitement, "This partnership with Tetra Pak has positioned our school as a model for environmental consciousness. The overwhelmingly positive response, including interest from other Kendriya Vidyalayas, underscores the importance of integrating sustainability into learning spaces. This initiative is more than just a classroom transformation--it's shaping responsible, environmentally conscious citizens of tomorrow."

Cassio Simoes, Managing Director, Tetra Pak South Asia, highlighted the broader impact, "At Tetra Pak, we believe that true environmental sustainability is about creating a tangible, lasting impact on communities and future generations. This initiative is an example of our commitment to advancing environmental responsibility while empowering young minds. We had committed to donate 1000 recycled products to the community in a year, and we are delighted that PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya Malleswaram is one of them."

The model school project was implemented with the support of AARC (Action Alliance for Recycling beverage Cartons)- an industry alliance that represents the voice of the beverage cartons industry, and RUR Greenlife - a Mumbai-based social enterprise working in the area of environmental education. As part of the inauguration, a two-hour workshop on sustainability and carton recycling was conducted by RUR Greenlife to educate the students about the importance of recycling and responsible waste management.

Tetra Pak cartons are paper-based, recyclable, and increasingly being recycled through a robust ecosystem nurtured by Tetra Pak over the last 20 years, working closely with various stakeholders such as urban local governments, NGOs, brand owners, academia, and consumers. The used beverage cartons are collected and recycled into various materials like paper, waterproof poly-aluminium, or panel boards which are then turned into useful items like classroom furniture for disadvantaged schools, roofing sheets, notebooks, seats & backrests for commercial vehicles and more. Today, Tetra Pak's collection network covers 26 States & Union Territories. This network is actively supported by 30 collection partners, 15 Indian Army contingents, and 8 recyclers across the country.

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Malleswaram founded on 4th July, 1965, from a modest and quiet beginning has spiraled up and its position is iconic in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

Committed to total quality in Education, PM SHRI KV Malleswaram has a strength of 1580 students and 63 dedicated staff in first shift, 840 students and 36 staff in second shift with all infrastructural facilities. The school under Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan aims for excellence in the field of education promoting national integration and a sense of "Indianness" among the children while ensuring their total personality development and academic excellence.

Tetra Pak is a global leader in food processing and packaging solutions, ensuring safe and nutritious food reaches millions in over 160 countries. With a strong commitment to sustainability, the company continually innovates to protect food, people, and the planet through impactful community programs and advanced recycling initiatives.

With over 24,000 employees worldwide, Tetra Pak remains dedicated to making food safe and available, everywhere, while upholding its promise to protect what's good: food, people, and the planet.

More information about Tetra Pak is available at www.tetrapak.com.

