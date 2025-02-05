Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen's latest drama, Meem Se Mohabbat's Episode 15, will air on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, on Hum TV. The Pakistan drama narrates the story of a spunky intern, Ayat, aka Roshi (portrayed by Dananeer Mobeen), and her grumpy boss, Talha Ahmed (Ahad Raza Mir), with an adorable Mohid (Talha's nephew), is a constant in both their lives. While Meem Se Mohabbat follows several popular TV tropes such as enemies-to-lovers, age-gap romance, and office romance drama, not all will be hunky-dory in the coming episodes. The makers released the Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 15 promo video, which has already left the fans of Roshi and Talha worried! 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Story and Cast: Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen's Office Romance Drama Narrating Roshi and Talha's Love Story Has Audience in a Chokehold (Watch Videos).

Roshi and Talha Ahmed's budding romance is likely to end abruptly, and the audience gets a hint of it at the end of Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 14 when Talha does not attend Roshi's elder sister Mahi's wedding despite making her a promise. Talha decides not to follow his heart and sacrifice his love for Roshi because he feels it would be selfish of him to "drag" a girl like her, who is full of life, to his world full of darkness. The latest episode promo suggests Talha will continue to keep his distance from Roshi, and with the return of his ex-fiancé, Sabeeka, in his life, things are going to turn murkier. Not only that, Talha sternly tells Roshi to stay away from Mohid as he does not want the young child to mistake Roshi's humanity for love! Ouch!

Watch Video: 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 15

Fans are having quite a meltdown seeing Sir Talha's "rude" behaviour towards an innocent Roshi. While many are understanding of the change in the demeanour of Ahad Raza Mir's character, the current story arc is going to be painful. The audience is looking forward to this angst phase between Roshi and Talha and hoping that the coming episodes will bring back their favourite couple together.

