New Delhi [India], July 26: As a pioneer in India's fashion industry, Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. has consistently demonstrated its position as a forerunner. Our commitment to excellence, combined with our unwavering dedication to style, comfort, and sustainability, has allowed us to establish a dominant presence in the fashion landscape worldwide.

Under our portfolio, we proudly showcase renowned brands such as Killer, LawmanPg3, Integriti, Easies, Iti and Izel.

Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd., the leading fashion powerhouse in India, proudly announces its exceptional performance track record of selling over 10 million garments annually for more than 30 years. To put that into perspective, that's a staggering 28,800 garments sold every day, 1,200 every hour, 20 every minute, and a garment sold every three seconds.

How do we achieve this staggering growth? To know more, we cordially invite you to witness our cutting-edge next-generation collection at our exclusive SS24 trade shows of killer and Integriti & Lawmanpg3 in Delhi. The collection showcases ground breaking designs, innovative technology, and sustainable fashion practices that truly exemplify our visionary approach. Visit us in shaping a better-dressed world as we continue to push boundaries and set new fashion trends.

