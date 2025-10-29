BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 29: India's current mood: Celebration MAX! And KFC is all set to add to the festivities with its latest campaign THE GREAT KFC FEASTIVAL.

Also Read | Nepal Plane Accident: Helicopter Skids While Landing at Mount Lobuche Base Camp; Pilot Rescued Safely.

The Great KFC Feastival serves up 4 fan-favourite meals, all at the unbeatable price of INR 299/- each. Chicken lovers can celebrate as the crunchy, cheesy Chizza & all chicken, no bun Double Down Burger make a comeback for a limited time; while signature menu items like Gold Burger and 9 pieces chicken round up the Great KFC Feastival menu, along with fries & Pepsi.

The menu has been launched with a campaign film which brings celebrations to life by capturing the fun moments between friends who are out to eat, set to the tune of the celebratory anthem "Ishq Tera Tadpave (Oh Ho Ho Ho)" by Sukhbir. The film shows a group of friends entering a packed KFC restaurant, surprised at the Great KFC Feastival menu, which has all meals at INR 299/- each. We're met with a series of "Oh's?!" as they are surprised by the variety of chicken offerings - whether it is the indulgent cheese pull of the Chizza; the upar chicken, neeche bhi chicken Double Down burger; the Gold Zinger burger which bursts with the flavour of cheese; and crispy, juicy 9 pcs chicken. Each "Oh?!" turns into the iconic Oh Ho Ho Ho with every bite of the droolworthy meals available as part of the Great KFC Feastival menu.

Also Read | Punjabi Singer Diljit Dosanjh Receives Threat From Khalistani Group Sikhs for Justice for Touching Amitabh Bachchan's Feet on 'KBC' - Reports.

Aparna Bhawal, CMO, KFC India & Partner Countries, said, "The celebratory mood across the country is at an all-time high and the Great KFC Feastival is here to take it up another notch. It's the ultimate celebration of all things Chicken - from limited edition favourites like Chizza & Double Down to much loved menu items like Gold Zinger & 9 pieces chicken. The Great KFC Feastival brings four irresistible fan-favourite meals at an unbelievable price of INR 299 each."

The Great KFC Feastival menu is available across all 1300+ KFC restaurants in India for dine-in & takeaway as well as via the KFC app, website (https://online.kfc.co.in/) and leading food delivery apps. KFC fans can pre-order via the KFC app while dining in to skip the queue & get straight to their finger lickin' good chicken.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)