New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Kia India, reported 23,623 units sold in the domestic market in April 2025, registering 18.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth over 19,968 units sold in April 2024.

The Sonet led Kia's sales with 8,068 units, followed by the Seltos at 6,135 units. The Carens maintained its strong demand with 5,259 units, while the newly launched Syros added a promising 4,000 units to the total. The premium MPV Carnival Limousine contributed 161 units to the monthly figures.

Also Read | Labour Day 2025: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders 3-Hour Afternoon 'Heat Break' for Construction Workers During Summer (Watch Video).

In CY'25, following the successful launch of the Syros, Kia India has received a tremendous response from customers, recording a 16.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth compared to the same period last year.

Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. VP and Head of Sales and Marketing, said, " We are pleased by the strong start to CY'25, underscored by the enduring success of the Sonet and the positive market response for the new Syros."

Also Read | UPI Transactions Surge: INR 24 Lakh Crore Worth Transactions Carried Out in India in April 2025, Daily Numbers Rose to 596 Million, Says NPCI.

He added, "This performance reaffirms the growing trust our customers place in Kia's product excellence and brand promise. As we look ahead, our unwavering focus remains on delivering progressive, customer-centric mobility solutions that resonate with evolving aspirations".

Kia India is all set to unveil its new offering, 'Clavis,' on May 8. This innovative product is poised to set new standards in the segment, specifically designed to meet the diverse needs of our customers.

In April 2017, Kia India signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the State Government of Andhra Pradesh, India, to build a new manufacturing facility at Anantapur District.

Kia commenced mass production in August 2019 and has an installed annual production capacity of 300,000 units. In April 2021, Kia India reimagined itself in line with its new brand identity, "Movement that Inspires" aimed at offering customers meaningful experiences backed by innovative products and services.

Under the new brand identity, Kia has set out to find ways to achieve new benchmarks and inspire consumers to be more and do more. Till date, Kia India has launched seven vehicles for the Indian market - the Seltos, the Syros, the Sonet, the Carens, the Carnival, the EV6 and the EV9.

Kia India has completed almost 1.6 million vehicle dispatches from its Anantapur plant, including over 1.2 million domestic sales and over 3.67 lakh exports. With more than 4.5 lakh connected cars on Indian roads, it is among the connected Car leaders in the country.

The brand has a widespread network of 725 touchpoints across 315 cities and is focused on strengthening its footprints across the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)