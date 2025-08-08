VMPL

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 8: Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. announces a significant surge in orders from China, South-East Asia, and Europe, driven by changing dynamics in global seafood markets. The recent imposition of additional tariffs on Indian seafood exports to the US has redirected business towards alternative markets where Kings Infra already enjoys a strong presence.

A key advantage for Kings Infra is that the company does not have any business exposure to the US market. This shields operations from tariff-related disruptions and positions the company to benefit from reduced competition from processors who were primarily dependent on the US.

Historically, the main constraint for growth was competition for procurement from US focused processors who dictated farm-gate prices. This scenario has shifted dramatically. With fewer competing buyers in the domestic procurement market, Kings Infra's strategy of increasing leased farms is gaining momentum, as more aquafarmers are now willing to join the company's platform.

Backed by consistent support from LX International, Korea, and Quanlian Aquatic, China, Kings Infra is poised to expand its market footprint. The current global shortage of shrimp further strengthens the company's pricing power and ability to secure supply.

With this combination of market shifts, strategic alliances, and supply-side advantages, Kings Infra sees a unique opportunity to significantly increase its market share in the coming months, consolidating its position as a leading player in sustainable aquaculture and seafood exports.

