Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], August 27: Knot.dating, the AI-powered conversational matchmaking platform that has been making headlines with its bold positioning, has announced its strongest stance yet: the company actively discourages anyone who is not planning to marry in the next 18 to 24 months from joining its platform.

"Knot.dating is not a dating app. It is a serious matchmaking platform. If you're not planning marriage in the next 18-24 months, don't register. Don't waste your time and don't waste someone else's time. Our subscription is high-value and we don't want your money if you're not serious," said Jasveer Singh, Co-founder and CEO of Knot.dating.

Unlike casual dating apps, Knot.dating has built a sharp and simple process designed to eliminate noise. Once two members are matched, the company's team arranges a conference call between them. If there is interest after the call, Knot.dating sets up an in-person meeting, followed by a family introduction. The goal is not endless chatting, but to accelerate meaningful connections that lead to marriage.

The platform is also structured for trust and authenticity. New users are verified through Aadhaar so their name, age, gender, and hometown cannot be faked. Knot.dating also conducts income verification through offer letters, salary slips, ITRs, and internal checks via LinkedIn and Glassdoor. This process ensures that every profile is real and every member is serious.

"Knot.dating exists because we believe singles in India deserve a safe and credible platform where everyone has the same intention - marriage. If you are serious, we will help you go from match to meeting to family introductions. If you are not, we don't want you here," Jasveer added.

By eliminating casual intent, Knot.dating is carving out a new category in India's matchmaking market - an elite matrimony platform powered by AI and built for singles who are truly ready to take the next step.

