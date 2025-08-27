Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Score 50 Runs in 9 Balls Against Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2017? Here's the Truth As Video With Misleading Scorecard Goes Viral

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has been one of the greatest batters to play the sport. Since he emerged into the scene back in 2008, he has continued to rise up through the ranks of Indian Cricket and became one of the stalwarts of Team India. He has been exceptional in the Test and T20I format but the format he truly excelled in was the ODI format. Kohli has 14, 181 runs in ODIs with 74 half-centuries and 51 centuries. The numbers clearly show the dominance Kohli has shown in the format. He has helped India win many games under crisis, delivering game after game under pressure. Kohli has won the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011, ICC Champions Trophy 2013 and ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in ODI format with good performances in every competition. 'Virat Kohli is Man of the Match' Viral Screenshot of PCB's X Handle Shows Star Indian Batsman's Amazing Consistent Dominance Over Pakistan Ahead of Asia Cup 2025.

Virat Kohli has specifically shown a bigger level of consistency against Pakistan. Kohli being a world class player of pace, he has dominated the Pakistan bowlers who threaten batters with raw pace. Kohli has 778 runs against Pakistan in ODIs with a staggering average of 59.84 after playing 17 matches. It shows how consistent he has been over the years against Pakistan. But the stature of his performance against Pakistan in ODIs has also led to confusions of them being real or is someone using fake videos to collect views and engagement. Recently, a video went viral with the claim that Virat Kohli once scored 50 runs of 9 balls leading India to a famous win in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. In the video, the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 logo is visible and the scorecard shows India are chasing 370 and need 50 runs off the last 9 balls which were scored by Kohli. Take a look at the video with the claim below.

Video With Fake Scorecard Claiming Virat Kohli Scored 50 in 9 Balls

Did Virat Kohli Score 50 Runs in 9 Balls Against Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2017?

No, Virat Kohli didn't pull off such a feat during India's two encounters against Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The video which claimed that Virat Kohli scored 50 runs in 9 balls has a fake scorecard. Multiple errors in the video are visible which point out that the video and the scorecard is doctored and the claim made through it is false. In the scorecard of the video, Virat Kohli's name spelling is written is 'Kholi'. He is seen batting on the score of 275. Which means if he scored the 50 runs off the last 9 balls, he would score a triple-century. But in reality, no batter has scored a triple century in ODIs yet.

In the last ball of the 49th over, Virat Kohli seemingly hits a boundary according to the scorecard. But he faces the first ball of the next over and not his batting-partner Hardik Pandya. Even one commentator was heard saying ' 106 pe khel rahe hai' although Virat Kohli has scored only one century against Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy, which came in 2025. All these errors giveaway that the video with the claim is doctored where the footage and commentary of different games were put together with an edited and misleading scorecard and in reality nothing such happened. India vs Pakistan Rivalry Set for New Chapter at Asia Cup 2025 Without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma; 3 Indian T20I Stars Who Can Step Up in Absence of Stalwarts.

Here's Truth About Misleading Claim of Virat Kohli's Scoring 50 Runs in 9 Balls Against Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2017

The video footage is actually from India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Group Stage match in Birmingham and the fake scorecard has been implanted on it. The IND vs PAK clash was shortened to 48 overs per side due to rain, and Virat Kohli was the captain of Team India. Batting first, India posted 319/3 after Rohit Sharma top-scored with 91 runs. Virat Kohli played a superb unbeaten knock of 81 off 68 deliveries, including six fours and three sixes. Yuvraj Singh (53) and Shikhar Dhawan (68) played crucial knocks. In response, Pakistan were bowled out for just 164 runs in 33.4 overs. Umesh Yadav scalped three wickets. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets apiece as India registered a 124-run win (D/L method). India later faced Pakistan once again in the final and Pakistan won the game, eventually winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 title. Virat Kohli scored 5 runs in that game.

Claim : Virat Kohli scored 50 runs in 9 balls against Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 ODI match Conclusion : Virat Kohli has not scored 50 runs in 9 balls against Pakistan in any ODI match against Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The claim is fake. Full of Trash Clean

