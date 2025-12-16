HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], December 16: Koffelo, a new-age Indian coffee brand focused on innovation and convenience, has announced the launch of NOC (Nitrogen Over Coffee) -- India's fastest cold brew shot that prepares cafe-level cold brew in just five seconds, eliminating the traditional 24-hour brewing process.

Cold brew coffee, known for its smooth taste, low acidity, and clean energy release, has been gaining popularity among Indian consumers. However, the long brewing time and need for equipment have limited its everyday adoption. With NOC, Koffelo aims to bridge this gap by offering a compact 20 ml, 2.4x concentrated cold brew shot that instantly transforms into smooth cold brew when mixed with water or milk.

Each NOC shot delivers 2.4 times more natural caffeine, contains only 15 calories, and offers zero acidity, less bitterness, and no preservatives or added sugar. The product is positioned as a cleaner alternative to energy drinks, providing sustained energy without crashes, jitters, or stomach discomfort.

Cold brew coffee is prepared through a slow cold-water extraction process that typically takes 8 to 24 hours, resulting in a smoother flavour profile and lower acidity compared to hot-brewed coffee. It has found favour among fitness-conscious consumers, working professionals, students, and wellness-focused millennials seeking stable energy throughout the day.

NOC uses nitrogen infusion, a technique commonly found in premium beverages, to enhance texture and freshness. When poured, the shot produces a distinctive hiss and cascading visual effect, creating a creamy mouthfeel without the use of chemicals or preservatives.

According to the company, NOC collapses the entire cold brew process into a simple shot-and-pour experience, requiring no machines, brewing knowledge, or waiting time. The product can be consumed with hot or cold water, milk, soda, tonic, or even used in smoothies and mocktails.

Speaking about the launch, Gaurav Varshney, Director at Koffelo, said,"Cold brew in India was either too slow or too inaccessible. With NOC, our goal was to take a premium cafe experience and make it part of everyday life. Coffee should move at your speed, not slow you down."

NOC is made using carefully selected Brazilian and Ethiopian Arabica beans, slow-extracted for flavour and sealed to ensure freshness and consistency. The launch marks a first-mover entry into India's emerging fast cold brew segment, combining convenience with premium coffee craftsmanship.

The product is part of Koffelo's growing portfolio under Morning Brew Pvt. Ltd., which focuses on building a modern, convenience-led coffee ecosystem in India. Other offerings include Cold Brew Signature instant powder, Instant Speciality Coffee made from Indian Robusta, Extra Bold Coffee, and Coffee Strong blends.

With the introduction of NOC, Koffelo aims to redefine how Indian consumers experience cold brew, aligning premium coffee culture with fast-paced lifestyles.

